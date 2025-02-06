HomeExchange India launch: Unlimited stay across 155 nations for Rs 7500/Yr

Imagine traveling the world without paying for accommodation. HomeExchange, the largest home-swapping community, which eliminates the biggest travel cost—housing, on Wednesday launched in India, offering travelers a groundbreaking way to explore destinations authentically, affordably, and sustainably. With no financial transaction between host and guest, and access to homes in 155 countries, you realize how many more people could travel if they swapped their homes rather than paying for accommodation.

For just Rs 7,500 annually, members can stay in homes across the world for up to 5-7 nights without needing to host first. The more members host, the more they can travel—making it an ideal solution for value-conscious travelers, frequent travelers, and families seeking unforgettable experiences without the hefty price tag.

1. Create a Profile

You begin by creating a profile on the HomeExchange website or app. You’ll list your home (or apartment) with details about its location, size, amenities, and photos.

2. Browse and Search

After your profile is set up, you can search for other homes in destinations you’d like to visit. You can filter by location, type of home, or specific dates.

3. Make an Exchange

Once you find a home you’re interested in, you can reach out to the owner through the platform. The exchange can be direct (where you swap homes for specific dates) or non-simultaneous (where you exchange at different times, using points or credits).

4. Confirm the Exchange

After agreeing on the dates and details, both parties confirm the exchange. Some exchanges may involve payment for additional services like cleaning fees or extra guest accommodations.

5. Stay in Each Other’s Homes

You then stay in each other’s homes for the agreed duration. It’s like having a home away from home, but without the hotel costs!

6. Earn & Use Points (Optional)

HomeExchange also allows members to earn points by hosting guests. These points can be used to "book" stays at other homes, even if there isn’t a direct exchange.

7. Annual Membership Fee

HomeExchange operates on a subscription model, typically with an annual membership fee. The fee gives you unlimited exchanges, so you can swap homes as many times as you want in the year.

"We’re excited to bring HomeExchange to India, a market that values authentic and safe travel,” said Charles-Edouard Girard, Co-Founder of HomeExchange. “It’s not just where you stay, but how you connect with people and cultures in a transformative way. With over 210,000 members and a new exchange finalized every minute, we offer a verified, members-only community. Plus, with property damage coverage up to $1,000,000, Indian travelers can feel confident and secure throughout their journey.”

HomeExchange will establish its strategic hub in Delhi NCR to oversee local operations, community engagement, and partnerships with tourism boards and sustainability-focused organizations. The goal is to integrate 3,000 to 5,000 Indian homes into the global network within the first year, focusing on major metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi NCR, as well as popular tourist destinations such as Goa, Jaipur, and Shimla.

Members can choose from a wide range of homes—whether it's a charming Parisian loft, a cozy Swiss chalet, a beachfront villa in Thailand, or a countryside retreat in Tuscany—ensuring that every trip is tailored to the traveler’s preferences.