Sunny Leone buys office space in Mumbai's Oshiwara for Rs 8 crore

Actress Karenjit Kaur Weber (Sunny Leone) has purchased an office space in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for Rs 8 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR= https://igrmaharashtra.gov.in. The transaction was registered in February 2025.

The property purchased by Karenjit Kaur Weber is located in Veer Signature, a commercial project by Veer Group, located in Oshiwara. The locality is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the office space purchased by Karenjit Kaur Weber has a carpet area of 176.98 sq. m. (1,904.91 sq. ft.) and a built-up area of 194.67 sq. m. (2,095 sq. ft.). It also includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs 35.01 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000.

Karenjit Kaur Weber purchased the office space from Aishwarya Property and Estates, owned by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit and Roopa Anand Pandit, as per the IGR property registration documents. Anand Pandit is a renowned film producer, distributor, and real estate developer and has backed films such as Total Dhamaal, Chehre, and The Big Bull.

Veer Signature, a commercial project by Veer Group, spans 0.53 acres and offers office spaces ranging from 59.21 sq. m. to 193.04 sq. m as per RERA. According to Square Yards Project Data Intelligence, a total of 12 transactions, amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs 202 crore, were registered with IGR in Veer Signature between January 2024 and December 2024. Other bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, and Sara Ali Khan also own properties in the same building, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Karenjit Kaur Weber (Sunny Leone), an actress, entrepreneur, and model, has made a significant mark in Bollywood with films such as Jism 2, Ragini MMS 2, and Ek Paheli Leela. She launched her own cosmetic brand, StarStruck by Sunny Leone in 2018. She has received accolades such as the Most Stylish Female Performer at the MTV India Awards and recognition at the PETA India Awards for her advocacy in animal welfare.