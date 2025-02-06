Invest in ELSS if you have risk appetite with investment horizon of 7 years

About three-fourth of taxpayers filed their income-tax returns for 2023-24 under the new regime. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s decision in Budget 2025 to increase the tax-free income threshold to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried taxpayers) under the new regime is expected to drive more individuals away from the old regime. While this may reduce the demand for tax-saving instruments like Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS), these funds remain an attractive option for the minority sticking with the old regime.

Consult a tax professional to determine which regime is beneficial for you after this year’s Budget changes. If the old regime still works, calculate the tax-saving contributions you already make. “Assess your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) contributions, insurance premiums, and other deduc­tions. Invest in ELSS only if you fall short of the Rs 1.5 lakh limit under Section 80C,” says Rajani Tandale, senior vice-president of mutual funds, 1 Finance.

Short lock-in

ELSS offers the shortest lock-in period among tax-saving products. “The lock-in is only for three years, compared to five years for tax-saving fixed deposits and 15 years for the Public Provident Fund (PPF),” says Tandale.

Over the long term, ELSS funds have historically outperf­or­med fixed-income options. “Returns typically range from 10 to 15 per cent compounded annually,” says Mohit Gang, co-founder and chief executive officer, Moneyfront. The lock-in also encourages discipline. “Staying invested in volatile times, due to the lock-in, benefits investors over the long run,” says Abhishek Tiwari, executive director and chief business officer, PGIM India Mutual Fund.

Investing through a systematic investment plan (SIP) helps to average out the cost of investment. “A portfolio of stocks diversified across sectors and market caps mitigates the risk associated with individual stocks,” says Raghvendra Nath, managing director, Ladderup Wealth Management.

Also Read

Be ready for volatility

Equity exposure makes ELSS susceptible to market volatility. “The exposure to equities can lead to significant fluctuations in the value of investments in the short term. Investors may even experience negative returns during market downturns,” says Nath.

The degree of volatility varies by fund composition. “Some funds have higher exposure to midcap and smallcap stocks, which can be highly volatile,” says Tandale. SIP investors cannot withdraw their entire investment after three years. “Each SIP instalment is separately locked for three years, a detail many investors overlook,” says Tandale.

Are they for you?

Investors should be able to stomach volatility to invest in ELSS. “Those with moderate to high risk tolerance may find ELSS appealing,” says Nath.

ELSS will no longer be attrac­tive for those planning to swi­tch to the new tax regime. “Other equity mutual funds, where they would enjoy greater flexi­bility, will be more attra­ctive,” says Gang.

Highly risk-averse investors in the old tax regime may also steer clear of ELSS.

Do’s and don’ts