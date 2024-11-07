How Air India-Vistara merger will impact your flights and travel experience

On November 12, 2024, Air India and Vistara will officially merge, marking a significant milestone in India’s aviation sector.

Air India has promised a smooth and seamless experience for customers as Air India takes over operations, while retaining the quality and service that Vistara passengers are familiar with. Here’s a look at what the transition will look like for travelers:

Continued Vistara Experience Post-Merger

For passengers who have already booked Vistara tickets, the good news is that their flying experience will remain largely unchanged. The Vistara aircraft will continue to operate under Air India, but they will carry a new four-digit flight code that starts with "AI." For example, a flight formerly known as UK 955 will now be identified as AI 2955, which passengers will easily recognize when booking or checking in on the Air India website or app.

What you can expect in the first month:

In the month following the merger, around 115,000 customers who had pre-booked Vistara flights will be flying on the unified Air India. Despite the shift, the routes, schedules, and in-flight experience of Vistara will continue as is, meaning passengers will still enjoy the same services, crew, and product offerings they are accustomed to.

More From This Section

Enhanced Customer Support and Airport Experience

To ensure a seamless transition at airports, Air India is deploying several initiatives aimed at supporting travelers:

Help Desk Kiosks: Special help desks will be set up at major hubs and metro city airports to guide passengers through the changes.

Branded Customer Support Staff: Staff will wear "How may I assist you?" branded t-shirts, offering personalized support and assistance to passengers who might have questions about the merger or their flights.

Signage and Directions: Customers with old Vistara tickets will be directed to help desks or Air India customer support staff for assistance.

Airport Updates: Vistara check-in counters and ticketing offices will gradually transition to Air India’s operations, and self-service kiosks will display clear instructions for passengers traveling on Vistara flights now under the AI2 code.

Transition for International Travelers

International passengers will also see a smooth transition. At key international airports, customer support staff will be stationed to assist and guide Vistara passengers who are now flying with Air India. Updated signage will be posted near check-in counters, and international Vistara customers calling the contact center will be redirected to Air India representatives.

Migrating Vistara Customers to Air India

In preparation for the merger, over 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have already been migrated to Air India. Additionally, more than 4.5 million Vistara loyalty program members are being transferred to Air India’s frequent flyer program, ensuring that existing benefits and points are preserved.

A Unified Network with Expanded Travel Options

With a unified network, Air India will now offer connections to over 90 domestic and international destinations, along with access to over 800 additional destinations through codeshare and interline partnerships.

Upgraded Aircraft and Enhanced Inflight Experience

As part of the merger, Air India is investing heavily in fleet upgrades to improve the passenger experience. Over the next few months, Air India's narrowbody fleet will see the delivery of new aircraft, and legacy planes will be retrofitted with brand-new interiors. Additionally, Vistara’s premium catering services will now be extended to Air India, offering better meal options to customers.

In its narrowbody fleet, the airline is also retrofitting 27 A320 aircraft, with the first retrofitted A320neo already in the works. The newly refurbished aircraft will feature: