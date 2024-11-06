100,000 visas for free! How foreign tourists can get them under Chalo India

India has unveiled a unique initiative to boost tourism by offering 100,000 free visas to foreign visitors as part of the "Chalo India" campaign. Announced by the Ministry of Tourism, this programme allows Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders to nominate friends from abroad to receive a free e-visa. The announcement coincides with India’s participation at the World Travel Mart (WTM) in London, running from November 5 to 7.

The initiative, first introduced during the World Tourism Day celebrations in September in New Delhi, seeks to strengthen the role of the Indian diaspora as ambassadors for Indian tourism. “With more than 300 million overseas Indians, the diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural ambassadors,” the Ministry of Tourism said. This scheme is designed to make it easier for diaspora members to invite foreign friends to visit India, with participants rewarded for each successful tourist referral.

The United Kingdom (UK) remains one of India’s largest tourism sources, with almost 1.9 million visitors annually, many of whom have ties with India through family and friends.

How will ‘Chalo India’ work?

OCI cardholders will register on a dedicated website, entering details of up to five foreign friends they wish to invite. After verification, they will receive a unique code for each friend, which allows the visitor to apply for a free e-visa.

To participate, diaspora members can follow these steps:

Create an account on the 'Chalo India' website

< Receive a unique code on their registered mobile number

< Share this code with nominated foreign friends

< Encourage their friends to travel to India

< Earn rewards for each friend who successfully visits India

"With 500 new air routes, 150 new airports, and a robust network of Vande Bharat trains, India is more connected than ever before. Moreover, India’s G20 presidency has already showcased over 60 destinations globally, bringing Indian tourism to the forefront," said Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Ministry showcases Indian tourism at WTM London

The Ministry of Tourism’s delegation at WTM London, which includes state representatives, tour operators, airlines, and hotels, is expected to showcase India’s diversity and tourism offerings. “Tourism in India is not just about the big cities or well-known landmarks. It’s about the people and the places that tell the story of our country,” Shekhawat added.

The India Pavilion features a special mock Mandapam to represent Indian wedding tourism and focuses on MICE, Mahakumbh, and wedding tourism. Inaugurated by High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and other dignitaries, the pavilion demonstrates India’s intent to draw more global visitors by offering immersive cultural experiences.

What’s behind the tourism push?

India has been working to recover tourism numbers that dropped sharply during the pandemic, with foreign arrivals still below pre-Covid levels. In 2022, India saw 6.19 million foreign visitors compared to 10.93 million in 2019. This recent visa initiative, combined with the cultural offerings at WTM London, seeks to regain those numbers, making India an attractive destination once again.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, a total of 9.5 million foreign tourists visited India in 2023, with 0.92 million arriving from the UK, making it one of the top source markets for Indian tourism.