How to avoid last-minute Schengen visa rejection and save money: Explained

Have you ever experienced the disappointment of a visa rejection after booking your flights and hotels, and paying the visa fees? This is what happened to Delhi-based Mayank Sharma, who lost Rs 3.5 lakh in flight and hotel bookings after his Schengen visa was denied.

What went wrong?

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In several posts shared on the social media platform X, Sharma explained that he wanted a Schengen visa for his week-long trip to Greece. Sharma felt that getting a visa would be easy enough since he had a comfortable bank balance.

However, his visa request was denied two days after he was scheduled to fly out of India. Sharma lost Rs 3.5 lakh that he had spent on flight and hotel bookings. Sharma has now resolved to avoid traveling to Europe for the foreseeable future. Instead, he redirected his travel plans to Turkey and Seychelles.

Asked if the Greek Embassy provided a reason for denying his visa, the Delhi-based executive wrote: “Letter was in standard format which said that they're not sure if I'll come back... Honestly, I am shocked and still not able to digest that there's a corner in world out of my reach.”

He confirmed that it was the first time he had applied for a Schengen visa and he wanted to visit Greece for only seven days.





He's not the only one facing this issue...

Similarly, Keyur Shah and a group of friends encountered visa troubles when Slovenia denied their applications over concerns about their hotel bookings not being non-refundable. They found themselves having to reapply with non-refundable bookings to salvage their travel plans.





According to Teleport, an integrated logistics solutions provider, over 100,000 Indians faced Schengen visa rejections in 2022, translating to a loss of Rs 87 crore due to non-refundable trip expenses.





What are the essential documents for a Schengen visa application?

To apply for a Schengen visa, applicants need to provide:

1. A valid passport that remains valid for at least three months beyond the date you plan to leave the Schengen area.

2. A completed visa application form.

3. A passport-sized photo that meets ICAO standards.

4. Medical insurance that covers emergency situations, hospitalisation, and repatriation.

5. Documents that prove the purpose of your visit, financial means, accommodation details, and intent to return to your home country.

6. Fingerprints (although exemptions apply for certain categories of applicants).

Why might a Schengen visa application be rejected?

Visa rejections can stem from various issues:

- Incomplete or incorrect application forms.

- Insufficient travel health insurance.

- Inadequate proof of financial stability.

- Unclear or insufficient purpose of travel.

- Questionable accommodation or travel plans.

- Passport-related issues, such as lack of validity or insufficient blank pages.

- Previous visa violations or overstays.

- Inconsistent documentation or criminal records raising security concerns.

Here are some specific tips for Indian applicants to avoid Schengen Visa rejection:

Financial requirements

Sufficient funds: This is crucial. Gather bank statements for the past 3-6 months demonstrating sufficient funds to cover your entire stay. The required amount varies depending on the country, but generally, it's around €45-€50 per day.

Employment proof: If employed, provide a salary slip and a letter from your employer confirming your leave of absence for the travel period.

Business travel: For business trips, provide a sponsorship letter from the inviting company and proof of business activities in the Schengen area.

Travel ties in India



Strong ties: Demonstrate strong ties to India that motivate you to return after your trip. This could be property ownership documents, a stable job, or family ties.

Previous travel history: A history of responsible travel with previous visas (Schengen or other countries) reflects positively.

Specific documentation

Passport validity: Ensure your passport is valid for at least 3 months beyond your intended stay in the Schengen area.

Flight bookings: Include confirmed flight reservations for your entire journey, including return flights.



Travel insurance: Purchase travel insurance that meets the Schengen visa requirements, with a minimum coverage of €30,000 for medical emergencies and repatriation costs. Ensure the policy covers the entire duration of your stay.

Additional Tips:

Visa application center: Consider using a visa application center to avoid any errors in the application process.

Online presence: Be mindful of your online footprint. Avoid any social media posts suggesting you might not intend to return to India.