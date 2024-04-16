As many as 968 million people in India are eligible vote in the Lok Elections at more than 1.2 million polling stations. A voter identity (ID) card, besides its use in elections, can be used to authenticate identity, address, date of birth, and other pertinent details. It is imperative that your voter card reflects any changes in your residential address.

How to apply for correction of Voter ID in case of address change:

Begin by logging in to the official national Voters Services Portal.

Navigate to the section titled ‘shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll’ on the homepage.

Click on ‘Form 8’ button, which will redirect you to a new page where you can input the necessary details.

Choose the ‘self’ option and proceed to click ‘Submit’.

Select the reason for correction as ‘shifting of residence’. Then, specify whether the shift is ‘within the assembly constituency’ or ‘outside assembly constituency’ and confirm.

Indicate your state, district, and assembly/parliamentary constituency, then click ‘next’.

Provide your Aadhaar number, email address, and mobile number, and proceed to the next step.

Enter your new address along with the required supporting documents.

Upload the supporting documents as requested and proceed.

Complete the declaration, enter the captcha code, and submit your application.

Following these steps will initiate the processing of your request by the Election Commission of India. Once processed successfully, the necessary changes will be made to your Voter ID card.

‘Frequently Asked Questions’ on changing your place of residence, as provided by the Voter Service Portal at voter.eci.gov.in.

I have shifted from my residence where I am registered an elector to some other place. How do I ensure that I am enrolled in my new place of residence?

In case the new residence is in the same constituency, please fill Form 8A, otherwise fill up Form 6 and submit to the Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer of the area of your new residence.

I have shifted my residence recently. I have an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) with the old address. Can I get a new EPIC for the present address?

First, ensure that you are enrolled in the electoral roll of the assembly constituency in which your new address is located. Though, it is not necessary to get your new address changed in EPIC, however, if you want to change address in EPIC, that can be done by making an application with a charge of Rs 25 to the Electoral Registration Officer of the new constituency. The Electoral Registration Officer will issue an EPIC with a new address though the number of EPIC will be the same as that of the old EPIC.

My neighbour / relative has shifted his residence to a new place but his name still continues in the electoral roll. In which Form the application for deletion of his name from the electoral roll can be made?

For deletion of name of a shifted / dead / absentee elector from the electoral roll application can be made in Form 7. For deletion of a duplicate entry also, application should be made in Form 7.