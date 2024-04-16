Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ram Navami Bank holiday 2024: Check state-wise list of holidays in April

Ram Navami Bank holiday 2024: Check state-wise list of holidays in April

Ram Navami, celebrated across India, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama

Mumbai: Logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put up at its headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shashank Parade)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public and private sector banks will remain closed in several states on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Ram Navami, celebrated across India, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day also marks the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Ram Navami: States-wise list

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Ram Navami bank holiday: City-wise full list

On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla will remain closed.

Other bank holidays in April 2024

April 19: Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2024
Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu

April 20: 3rd Saturday of the month

April 26: Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections
Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read

Bank holidays in December: Banks to remain closed for 18 days; check list

Ram mandir: These states have declared a holiday on January 22. Check list

Banks closed for 14 days in April; Check the state-wise list of holidays

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Mahindra Holidays Q2FY24 result: Profit dips 48% to Rs 21 cr; income up 7%

Summer holidays: Shell out less than Rs 1,000 as base air fare on 22 routes

From health to capital goods: The stocks mutual funds bought in March 2024

IVF: How much does it cost? Is it covered by insurance? Queries answered

Senior citizen deposits total Rs 34 lakh crore, a 150% growth in 5 years

RBI to banks: Can't charge extra without mention in key fact statement

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Personal Finance Bankspublic banks

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story