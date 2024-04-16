Ram Navami Bank holiday 2024: Check state-wise list of holidays in April

Public and private sector banks will remain closed in several states on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Ram Navami, celebrated across India, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day also marks the first month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Ram Navami: States-wise list

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Banks will be closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

Ram Navami bank holiday: City-wise full list

On the occasion of Ram Navami, banks in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh & Telangana), Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, and Shimla will remain closed.

Other bank holidays in April 2024

April 19: Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu

April 20: 3rd Saturday of the month

April 26: Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections

Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir