Explained: Why Indian students want Sunak to protect UK Graduate Route visa

Universities and student groups have urgently called on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to protect the country's post-study visa offer, according to media reports. This scheme, predominantly used by Indian students, allows graduates to gain work experience for about two years after completing their degrees.

What is the Graduate Route Visa?

ALSO READ: UK universities risk closure due to curbs on international students: Report The graduate route visa allows international students to work in the UK for two years after graduating from British universities, including top institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, Sussex, and SOAS. This visa is crucial for students seeking work experience and potential pathways to permanent work visas.

Concerns over potential restrictions

There are reports that Sunak is considering restricting or even ending the Graduate Route to reduce rising migration numbers before the upcoming general election. In response, nearly 30 university vice-chancellors and the National Indian Students and Alumni Association (NISAU) UK have written detailed letters to 10 Downing Street, highlighting the benefits of maintaining the Graduate visa scheme.

Economic and diplomatic benefits

The NISAU UK letter emphasises that international students significantly contribute to the UK economy. "Modelling by consultancy London Economics shows that a single cohort has a net economic benefit of GBP 37 billion to the UK economy," the letter reads. It also points out the diplomatic benefits, stating, "Britain's international graduates generate soft power for the country over time, including furthering ties of trade and diplomacy."

A key point made by the NISAU UK is that 70% of Indian students consider the ability to gain work experience crucial when choosing an international study destination. The letter clarifies that the Graduate Route is temporary, non-extendable, and does not count towards permanent settlement, suggesting that graduates should not be viewed as long-term immigrants.

Key takeaways

— A single cohort of international students contributes GBP 37 billion to the UK economy.

— Indians account for 42% of Graduate Route visas, with 89,200 visas granted between 2021 and 2023.

— There has been a 63% drop in postgraduate student registrations for the upcoming academic year due to recent visa restrictions.

— International student tuition fees are crucial, cross-subsidising underfunded research and domestic undergraduate teaching.

— Further restrictions could reduce local spending and economic activity.

— International students are net contributors to the NHS through the NHS surcharge.

— 70% of Indian students consider gaining work experience as a critical factor in choosing to study in the UK.

— Universities risk closures and job losses if further restrictions are imposed on international student numbers.

— A 10% decline in international applications for postgraduate courses starting in September has been observed due to clampdowns on students bringing dependant family members.

Migration Advisory Committee’s support

Last week, the influential Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) recommended the government continue the scheme, having found no abuse of the post-study work offer. The MAC reported that Indians accounted for 89,200 visas between 2021 and 2023, making up 42% of the total, and would be most affected by any restrictions on the Graduate Route.

Concerns of major colleges

Universities across the north of England, from Sunderland to Newcastle, warned in their letter to Sunak that removing or reducing the visa would harm the educational offer that attracts international students. They stressed that the Graduate Visa Route is seen as an integral part of the educational experience, particularly in key markets like India.

Financial implications

The letter highlighted that international student tuition fees have long supported underfunded research and the teaching of UK undergraduates. With frozen tuition fees for domestic students, universities rely on international fees to cover costs. They also noted that international students contribute billions in taxes and are net contributors to the NHS through the NHS surcharge.

The Russell Group of the UK's leading universities also issued an appeal, with CEO Tim Bradshaw noting a 10% decline in international applications for postgraduate courses starting this September. He warned that further restrictions on international students would reduce local spending, opportunities for domestic students, and UK research.

Risks of University closures

A government-commissioned report by the MAC has highlighted the risks of further restrictions on international student numbers. The report warned that such measures could lead to university closures and job losses, especially following a dramatic 63% drop in postgraduate student registrations for the upcoming academic year.

British universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial College London, are essential for innovation and creativity. Business leaders argue that these institutions' international students and graduates provide significant soft power and economic benefits. The MAC found no evidence of widespread abuse of the graduate visa route, contrary to claims by some politicians.

New immigration rules for international students in the UK to curb migration

Restrictions on bringing dependents

1. Postgraduate research students:

— International students enrolled in postgraduate research programmes, except for Master of Research (MRes) and Doctorate programmes, are no longer allowed to bring dependents to the UK.

2. Caregivers:

— Restrictions are also placed on caregivers, preventing them from bringing dependents into the country.

Changes for skilled workers

1. Higher salary thresholds:

— Skilled workers now face higher salary thresholds to bring dependents into the UK.

— The minimum salary required for a Skilled Worker visa has increased significantly.

2. Removal of discount for shortage occupations:

— The 20 per cent "going-rate" discount for migrant workers in shortage occupations has been removed.

Specific salary changes

— The minimum salary needed for Skilled Worker visa applicants has risen by 48%.

— The salary requirement has increased from approximately Rs 27,78,244 to Rs 41,03,899.