Ignoring the ITR deadline? Experts explain the cost beyond the ₹5,000 fee

If you miss the July 31 income tax return (ITR) deadline, you can still file a belated return, but it could be expensive. Apart from a late filing fee of up to Rs 5,000, taxpayers may also have to pay interest on unpaid taxes, lose the benefit of carrying forward certain losses, and face delays in receiving refunds.

Experts say many taxpayers mistakenly believe the late fee depends on their gross income. In reality, the amount is linked to “total income” after eligible deductions, while a separate test determines whether a person is required to file an ITR at all.

How much is the late filing fee? Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, taxpayers filing a belated return for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 may have to pay: Rs 1,000 if total income is up to Rs 5 lakh Rs 5,000 if total income exceeds Rs 5 lakh Nil, if the taxpayer was not required to file an ITR because income was below the basic exemption limit and no mandatory filing conditions applied Deeksha Kankani Dhoot, chartered accountant and founder of Deeksha Kankani & Associates, said the late filing fee is determined by total taxable income after eligible deductions, but whether a taxpayer is liable to pay the fee depends on whether their gross total income exceeded the basic exemption limit.

Dhoot gave two examples. A taxpayer with gross income of Rs 6.5 lakh who claims Rs 50,000 in deductions has a taxable income of Rs 6 lakh and would have to pay a Rs 5,000 late fee if the return is filed after the due date. However, someone with gross income of Rs 5.2 lakh and deductions of Rs 40,000 ends up with taxable income of Rs 4.8 lakh and would pay only Rs 1,000 despite having gross income above Rs 5 lakh. Mihir Tanna, associate director of direct tax at SK Patodia & Associate LLP, gave a similar illustration. If a salaried taxpayer’s total income after deductions is Rs 4.8 lakh, the late fee is Rs 1,000. If the income rises to Rs 5.2 lakh, the fee increases to Rs 5,000.

Don't confuse total income with gross income According to experts, confusion between gross income and total income is among the most common mistakes taxpayers make. Deepak Ukidave, chartered accountant and adjunct faculty at K J Somaiya Institute of Management, explained that total income broadly refers to earnings from all heads of income, while taxable income is the amount left after claiming eligible deductions and exemptions on which tax is ultimately payable. Sudhir Kaushik, chief executive officer of TaxSpanner, said taxpayers should not use gross salary or gross receipts to determine the applicable late fee. For example, if a person’s gross salary is Rs 6.2 lakh but deductions reduce total income to Rs 4.9 lakh, the late filing fee would generally be Rs 1,000. If total income after deductions is Rs 5.2 lakh, the fee becomes Rs 5,000.

The late fee is only one part of the cost Experts caution that the Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000 fee may not be the biggest financial consequence of missing the deadline. Dhoot said taxpayers with unpaid tax liabilities must also pay interest under Section 234A at 1 per cent per month or part thereof from the due date until the return is filed. They may also lose the ability to carry forward business, capital and certain other losses, besides missing out on interest payable on delayed tax refunds. She cited the example of a taxpayer with taxable income of Rs 5.5 lakh and an unpaid tax liability of Rs 10,000 who files the return four months late. In addition to the Rs 5,000 late filing fee, the taxpayer would pay Rs 400 as interest under Section 234A.

Tanna said a taxpayer with an outstanding tax liability of Rs 50,000 who files three months late would pay Rs 1,500 as interest. He added that taxpayers filing belated returns can still claim refunds, but the interest on such refunds may be reduced because the delay is attributable to the taxpayer. For investors, the impact could be much larger than the late fee itself. Kaushik said taxpayers who incur capital losses or business losses and file a belated return may lose the right to carry those losses forward and set them off against future income. "For taxpayers with share market losses, this can be a bigger loss than the late filing fee itself," he said.