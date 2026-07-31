Driving with an expired licence? How SC ruling affects car insurance claims

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that insurance companies are not liable to bear the final compensation in motor accident claims if the vehicle was being driven by someone without a valid driving licence. While victims will continue to receive compensation under the 'pay and recover' principle, the insurer can recover the entire amount from the vehicle owner and the driver.

The judgment, delivered in a case arising from a 2009 road accident in Punjab, also prompted the court to urge the Centre and states to launch a nationwide awareness campaign on the importance of renewing driving licences and strengthening the licensing system.

"The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India, as also the respective counterparts of the states should, we may suggest, undertake campaigns through all mediums such as awareness drives, social media, etc to drive home this importance; introduce measures to ensure strict compliance; and also streamline the process of issuance/ renewal of licences. "Other issues such as regulation of driving schools, the affordability thereof, and accessibility in terms of regional languages, when it comes to applications and tests, etc also need urgent attention," said Justice Karol, who authored the judgment. Here's what the ruling means. What did the Supreme Court say?

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh held that an insurance company cannot be saddled with the ultimate liability for compensation if the offending vehicle was driven without a valid driving licence. The court said driving with an expired or invalid licence amounts to a breach of the insurance policy's terms and conditions, allowing the insurer to recover the compensation from the vehicle owner and the driver. Does this mean accident victims will not get compensation? No. The Supreme Court invoked the 'pay and recover' principle, under which the insurance company must first pay the compensation awarded to the victim or their family. It can then recover the amount from the vehicle owner and the driver who violated the policy conditions.

This ensures that accident victims are not left waiting for compensation because of disputes between insurers and vehicle owners. What was the case about? The case stemmed from a 2009 road accident in which a vehicle driven by Om Parkash collided with a two-wheeler. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) held that the insurer, Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd., was not liable because the driver's licence had expired well before the accident and was renewed only much later. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court overturned that finding after relying on a letter from the licensing authority stating that records between 2007 and 2010 had been lost during a data migration exercise.

The High Court directed the insurer to pay compensation of more than Rs 1.08 crore. The Supreme Court disagreed, saying the High Court had wrongly relied on the "missing records" explanation and restored the finding that the insurer was not ultimately liable. Why did the court still ask the insurer to pay first? The court said the primary objective of motor accident compensation law is to protect victims. Making victims chase vehicle owners and drivers for compensation could delay justice. Therefore, insurers must first satisfy the award before recovering the money from those responsible. Why is a valid driving licence so important?

The court said a driving licence is not merely a document but proof that a person is legally qualified to drive on public roads. It observed that allowing licences to lapse can have severe financial consequences because owners and drivers may become personally liable for compensation running into crores of rupees. "It may throw into disarray their entire lives all because the driver and the owner did not take adequate precaution to ensure that there was no break in the validity of the driving licence. Had that been done, the burden would not have fallen upon them, and the appellant-insurer would have been bound to honour the award. "In our view, this underscores the importance of the driving licence. It is a document that certifies the ability to drive on the road, and so it stands to reason that all drivers should have it," the bench said. The Bench noted that many people may not realise that failing to renew a licence could expose them to such liabilities."It may throw into disarray their entire lives all because the driver and the owner did not take adequate precaution to ensure that there was no break in the validity of the driving licence. Had that been done, the burden would not have fallen upon them, and the appellant-insurer would have been bound to honour the award.

What directions did the court give to the government? The Supreme Court urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and state transport departments to: Launch nationwide awareness campaigns on the importance of valid driving licences.

Use social media and other communication platforms to educate motorists.

Streamline the process of issuing and renewing licences.

Improve regulation and affordability of driving schools.

Make licence applications and driving tests more accessible in regional languages.

Ensure stricter compliance with traffic laws. Although these are recommendations rather than binding directions, the court said such reforms require urgent attention. What does this mean for vehicle owners?