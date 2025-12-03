Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls ₹10 to 1,29,860, silver tumbles ₹100 to trade at ₹1,87,900

Gold falls ₹10 to 1,29,860, silver tumbles ₹100 to trade at ₹1,87,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,040

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,010 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,29,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,87,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,19,040.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,29,860 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,31,340 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,30,010.
 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,19,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,20,390 in Chennai.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, December 2, 2025

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 504 pts, Nifty at 26,032 amid profit-booking; financials top drag

Gold, silver

Gold rises ₹10 to ₹1,30,490, silver jumps ₹100 to trade at ₹1,88,100

Gold and silver

Gold hits six-week high, silver climbs to record on US rate cut bets

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,29,810; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,84,900

Gold

Gold could retest record highs as traders eye Powell's speech, RBI policy

         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,190.
              
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,87,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,95,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Wednesday after a 1 per cent drop in the previous session, as a rebound in equities and firm Treasury yields kept pressure on the metal while investors awaited key US data for clues on potential rate cuts later this week.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $4,207.43 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT. Gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5 per cent at $4,239.50 per ounce.
 
US Treasury yields were flat to modestly lower on Tuesday, pulling back from highs seen in the previous session, while global shares rose late on Tuesday, and both cryptocurrencies and global government bonds stabilised after the previous day's selloff.
 
Silver fell 0.2 per cent to $58.32 per ounce, platinum lost 0.4 per cent to $1,631.10, while palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $1,458.83.
  (with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold ETF

Gold and silver ETF assets double in six months on record inflowspremium

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,28,470; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,76,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold falls ₹10, silver rises ₹100; precious metal trading at ₹1,73,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,920; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,69,100

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,27,050; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,67,100

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon