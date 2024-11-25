Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Dubai tourist visas for Indians: New rules you need to know before applying

Dubai tourist visas for Indians: New rules you need to know before applying

Travel agencies have been instructed to enforce these new rules to prevent delays in processing applications

Dubai, UAE
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dubai’s emigration department has introduced stricter requirements for tourist visa applications, mandating travellers to provide hotel booking documents with QR codes and a copy of their return tickets. According to The Economic Times, travel agencies have been instructed to enforce these new rules to prevent delays in processing applications.  
 
What’s changed?
 
The updated guidelines require hotel booking documents and return tickets to be uploaded on the emigration department’s website when applying for a visa. These documents, which were previously only required if asked by airport officers, are now compulsory.  
 
Applications for tourist visas can only be submitted through authorised travel agencies, while visit visas can still be processed by trading companies, individuals, or families. However, the same documentation requirements apply to both visa categories.
 
Financial proof now mandatory  
Tourists must also prove they have sufficient financial resources. Applicants need to show at least AED 5,000 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) in their credit or debit accounts for a two-month visa, and AED 3,000 for a three-month visa.  

More From This Section

Zerodha's Kamath proposes linking property prices to air, water quality

Realty boom: Godrej Properties, Macrotech drive Rs 35,000 cr sales

Canada visa: How students struggle for justice against fraud consultants

Now, you can ask 'MJ' AI to book your movie tickets for PVR on WhatsApp

Premium

Comfort in retirement: How to invest in a house in senior living facility

 
Visa-on-arrival options for Indians  
Indian nationals holding specific documentation can obtain a visa on arrival for up to 14 days and extend their stay by an additional 14 days. Accepted documents include:  
 
A visit visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, or EU.  
A green card issued by the USA.  
 
Travellers without these documents must apply for a visa before their trip through authorised channels such as:  
 
Airlines like Emirates, FlyDubai, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia.  
Travel agents or hotels where bookings are made.  
UAE residents, such as friends or relatives, who can sponsor their visit.
 
Types of tourist visas available  
Dubai offers a variety of tourist visas catering to different travel needs. Options include:  
 
Single-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days).  
Multiple-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days).  
A five-year multiple-entry tourist visa.  
Transit visas (valid for 48 or 96 hours).  
Visa-on-arrival options based on nationality or eligibility criteria, such as residency permits in certain countries.  
 
Documents required for visa applications  
While requirements vary by visa type, common documents include:  
 
A recent passport-sized photograph.  
A passport valid for at least six months.  
Health insurance valid in the UAE.  
A travel ticket showing onward or return journeys.  
For GCC residents, a copy of the residence permit.  
For Indians seeking a visa on arrival, proof of residency or visit visas from the USA, UK, or EU.
 
How to apply for a visa  
Applications can be made directly through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website or through authorised channels such as:  
 
Travel agencies or tour operators.  
Approved airlines and hotels.  
 
The visa processing time is approximately 48 hours.  
 
Visa fees  
The fees for Dubai tourist visas include:  
 
AED 300 for a 30-day visa.  
AED 500 for a 60-day visa.  
Additional charges such as VAT (5%), knowledge dirham (AED 10), and innovation dirham (AED 10).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 1 wicket away from famous win in Perth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off day's high; Sensex 700 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,150

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 in Mumbai and others, Delhi spared ahead of polls

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

IMD weather: Heavy rain in southern, coastal areas, fog for North India

Topics :Dubai tourismUAE visa norms

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story