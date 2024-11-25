Dubai tourist visas for Indians: New rules you need to know before applying

Dubai’s emigration department has introduced stricter requirements for tourist visa applications, mandating travellers to provide hotel booking documents with QR codes and a copy of their return tickets. According to The Economic Times, travel agencies have been instructed to enforce these new rules to prevent delays in processing applications.

What’s changed?

The updated guidelines require hotel booking documents and return tickets to be uploaded on the emigration department’s website when applying for a visa. These documents, which were previously only required if asked by airport officers, are now compulsory.

Applications for tourist visas can only be submitted through authorised travel agencies, while visit visas can still be processed by trading companies, individuals, or families. However, the same documentation requirements apply to both visa categories.

Financial proof now mandatory

Tourists must also prove they have sufficient financial resources. Applicants need to show at least AED 5,000 (approximately Rs 1.14 lakh) in their credit or debit accounts for a two-month visa, and AED 3,000 for a three-month visa.

Visa-on-arrival options for Indians

Indian nationals holding specific documentation can obtain a visa on arrival for up to 14 days and extend their stay by an additional 14 days. Accepted documents include:

A visit visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, or EU.

A green card issued by the USA.

Travellers without these documents must apply for a visa before their trip through authorised channels such as:

Airlines like Emirates, FlyDubai, Etihad Airways, and Air Arabia.

Travel agents or hotels where bookings are made.

UAE residents, such as friends or relatives, who can sponsor their visit.

Types of tourist visas available

Dubai offers a variety of tourist visas catering to different travel needs. Options include:

Single-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days).

Multiple-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days).

A five-year multiple-entry tourist visa.

Transit visas (valid for 48 or 96 hours).

Visa-on-arrival options based on nationality or eligibility criteria, such as residency permits in certain countries.

Documents required for visa applications

While requirements vary by visa type, common documents include:

A recent passport-sized photograph.

A passport valid for at least six months.

Health insurance valid in the UAE.

A travel ticket showing onward or return journeys.

For GCC residents, a copy of the residence permit.

For Indians seeking a visa on arrival, proof of residency or visit visas from the USA, UK, or EU.

How to apply for a visa

Applications can be made directly through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website or through authorised channels such as:

Travel agencies or tour operators.

Approved airlines and hotels.

The visa processing time is approximately 48 hours.

Visa fees

The fees for Dubai tourist visas include:

AED 300 for a 30-day visa.

AED 500 for a 60-day visa.

Additional charges such as VAT (5%), knowledge dirham (AED 10), and innovation dirham (AED 10).