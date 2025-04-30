In tech GCCs, gender pay gap jumps from 4% at entry to 16% at senior level

India’s Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have made significant progress in gender inclusion, with more women climbing into mid and senior roles between 2023 and 2024. However, a troubling trend continues to plague the ecosystem: a persistent and often widening gender pay gap — especially at the top.

A recent report by staffing giant TeamLease Digital highlights that while representation of women in India’s booming GCC workforce is rising, pay parity is lagging behind. In fact, at senior levels across industries, the average pay gap between men and women stands at a concerning 16.4%.

This imbalance is even more stark in tech GCCs, where overall pay disparity is 19%, spiking dramatically from 4.4% at entry level to 16.3% at senior positions. The study sends a clear message: climbing the ladder may be more achievable than before, but fair compensation still isn't guaranteed.

A detailed sector-wise analysis reveals stark inequalities in the BFSI segment, with women earning an average of 26.3% less than their male counterparts. This divide grows further at senior levels, with women experiencing a pay gap of 23.8%.

In Lifesciences and Healthcare GCCs, the pay gap is a striking 29.5%, with a pronounced 23.5% disparity at senior levels, one of the highest across sectors. In contrast, tech GCCs show a better overall gap of 19%. This includes smaller entry-level disparities at 4.4% and 6% at mid-level, escalating to 16.3% at senior roles. The Energy sector exhibits a notable pay gap of 15% overall. At mid-level roles, the gap is 7.6%, but it increases significantly to 18% at the senior level.

A significant disparity in compensation is also evident for tech roles. In the automotive GCCs, tech roles witness pay gaps that are, on average, 26.3%. This trend continues to manifest across various industries, with the BFSI GCCs reporting a remarkable 30% pay gap. Meanwhile, the Life Sciences and Healthcare GCCs exhibit a notable 22.6% difference, and the Tech GCCs stand at 28.5%.

The findings further highlight an average pay gap of 16.4% at senior levels across GCCs. This trend highlights a crucial issue: while there are notable advancements in the representation of women in entry- and mid-level roles, parity tapers down considerably at the higher echelons.

Geography of Opportunity: Tier 1 vs Tier 2 Cities

In the city-wise analysis, the analysis reveals that in Tier 1 cities, female participation in GCCs remains relatively high despite challenges like high-pressure work environments and limited career advancement opportunities. In Tier 1 cities, women make up almost 40% compared to the 23.36% in Tier 2 cities. In contrast, Tier 2 cities grapple with more significant gender gaps owing to a scarcity of large employers, fewer avenues for upward mobility, and societal norms that restrict women’s career growth. The prospect of relocation for better job opportunities adds another layer of complexity for women working in or aspiring to join GCCs in these regions.

The gender pay gap presents a stark contrast between Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the GCCs. In Tier 1 cities, the overall gap is at a significant 20.3%. In Tier 1 cities, the situation is more pronounced, especially in BFSI GCCs, which face a 30.6% pay gap, and Lifesciences & Healthcare GCCs at 28.6%. Conversely, Tier 2 cities experience a remarkable reduction in these gaps, except for Tech GCCs, which still reflect a 23% disparity. Key factors driving this inequality include the influence of standardized global pay structures and ongoing efforts to recruit diverse talent from local educational institutions.

The GCC ecosystem in India presents a powerful opportunity to drive change and inclusivity. While the sector has made considerable progress in elevating women into meaningful roles, the gender pay gap reveals a deeper systemic challenge. TeamLease Digital's analysis sheds light on both the progress made and the challenges that remain in creating a truly inclusive workforce. Now, it is time for organisations to ensure equity in growth, compensation, and leadership visibility. Bridging this gap will unlock the full potential of India's talent pool," said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.

BFSI GCCs: Average gender pay gap is 26.3%; it spikes to 30% in tech roles and 23.8% in senior positions.

Lifesciences & Healthcare GCCs: Overall gap is 29.5%, with 23.5% at senior levels, and 22.6% in tech roles.

Tech GCCs: Overall gap of 19%, with disparities growing significantly at senior levels.

Automotive GCCs (Tech roles): A stark 26.3% gap.

Energy Sector GCCs: 15% overall, growing to 18% at senior roles.

This pattern underscores a broader issue — as women ascend the ranks, the financial rewards don’t always follow.