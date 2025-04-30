Lawyer Arun Kathpalia buys bungalow in Delhi's Golf Links for Rs 69 cr

This acquisition marks one of the latest in a series of high-value property transactions in the area, underscoring its status as a prime destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs). The property, located at Property No. 79, Block 10, Golf Links, has a total plot area of 6,867 sq. ft., with a built-up structure spanning 6,254 sq. ft. Deal Details The transaction, completed on April 7, 2025, saw Arun Kathpalia and Shalini Kathpalia purchasing the property from Sudha Gupta & Others. The agreement was valued at Rs 69 crore, with a stamp duty of Rs 4.14 crore paid. Delhi High Court senior advocate Arun Kathpalia has bought a 763 sq yard bungalow at Delhi’s Golf Links for Rs 69 crore, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The high value of the deal underlines the increasing demand for prime properties in this exclusive Delhi locality, particularly among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) seeking luxury homes in the capital’s most prestigious addresses.

Golf Links and Sunder Nagar have emerged as particular favourites for lawyers due to their proximity to the high court and the Supreme Court.

Also Read

Kathpalia's acquisition adds to a series of significant property transactions in Golf Links, a neighborhood that has become synonymous with luxury and exclusivity. Some of the noteworthy deals in recent years include:

Vasudha Rohatgi, wife of former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, purchased a 2,100-square-yard bungalow for Rs 160 crore in early 2023.

Bhanu Chopra, founder of RateGain, bought an 850-square-meter bungalow for Rs 127.5 crore.

Shailesh Arora, Director at Maxop Engineering, secured a 575-square-yard bungalow for Rs 68.5 crore.

Pawan Agarwal, Deputy Managing Director of DB Group, acquired a similar-sized property for Rs 75 crore.

.

Other notable names who purchased houses in Golf Links include Vishwavir Ahuja – former chairman and MD of RBL Bank, and Sunil Vachani – Chairman of Dixon Technologies.

In February 2025, Sanjay Kukreja, chief investment officer at a private equity firm, Chryscapital Management Company, and his wife Shaveta Sharma, CEO and managing director at Central Square Foundation, bought a property for Rs 155 crore from the seller Pradeep Varma, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.