₹8,000 for a flat tyre? Some lessons to learn from a Gurugram man's ordeal

A quick stop for a puncture repair turned into a costly affair for a Gurugram man. Here's what happened and the simple checks that can save you thousands.

tyre
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:33 PM IST
A Gurugram resident’s visit to a local puncture kiosk to fix a flat tyre burnt a hole in his pocket after his tyre was allegedly damaged by the mechanic to inflate the repair cost and he had to shell out Rs 8,000 to get a new tyre.
 
Claiming that he was targeted in a tyre puncture scam, Pranay Kapoor, who shared his ordeal in an Instagram post, said he noticed his car’s dashboard warning light indicating a flat tyre. He drove to the nearest petrol station, where a staff member examined the tyre and said it needed to be removed for a proper check.
 
Once the car was lifted, the worker sprayed soapy water over the tyre, brushed it across the surface, and removed a visible screw. He then claimed there were four punctures in total, each requiring a “mushroom patch” costing Rs 300, bringing the total repair cost to Rs 1,200.
 

The real damage

 
Sceptical, Kapoor skipped the repair and visited a trusted tyre shop. There, a qualified technician found only one genuine puncture. The other holes, he alleged, were likely created using a sharp, thorn-like tool.
 
Kapoor’s tyre ultimately had to be replaced, costing him Rs 8,000. “Don’t make the expensive mistake I made,” he said in his video, urging viewers to share his experience.
 

How the trick works?

 
Such frauds often follow a set pattern:
 
·  The worker draws attention to a visible object, like a nail or screw.
 
·  While “checking” the tyre, they discreetly poke additional holes.
 
·  Multiple repairs are suggested, each charged individually.
 
The added “repairs” can make a damaged tyre irreparable, forcing the customer to make an expensive replacement.
 

Things to keep in mind

 
·  Get a second opinion: If possible, drive to a trusted tyre shop before authorising repairs.
 
·  Stay present: Watch the inspection closely; avoid leaving the tyre unattended.
 
·  Check tools: Keep an eye on workers’ tools before starting.
 
·  Know the prices: Mushroom patch repairs usually cost Rs 150 - Rs 400 in most cities.

Topics :ScamBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

