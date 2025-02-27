India's accident rates should inspire spending more on training and safety

India reports the highest number of road accident deaths of any country in the world, while accounting for 11 per cent of the world's road accidents as per World Road Statistics 2022. The latest data from the ministry of road transport and highways suggests that India recorded about 4.5-5 lakh road accidents in 2022, making them a major public safety concern in India.

So how does one become road safe? Road safety is all about ensuring that everyone — drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists — stays safe while on the road. But who is the biggest killer on Indian roads? “Speeding is the predominant cause. Two wheelers are the major victims of road crashes with 45 per cent road fatalities in 2022 and pedestrians are next at 20 per cent. Pedestrians, cyclists and two-wheeler riders accounted for more than two-thirds of all road fatalities in 2022,” says Krishnan Srinivasan, an international road safety consultant who works on World Bank projects in South Asia.

Aspects of Road Safety

Driving is both an art and a science. If you are a new learner, choose your instructor wisely. Learn from the best, preferably training institutes with credibility. Take the case of Maruti Suzuki which conducts driving courses which are divided between theory sessions, simulator sessions, and practical sessions. At the end of the course, the person is aware of the basic traffic rules, informed of road signages and signals, adept with controls, and has hands-on driving experience through simulators and on-road driving. The company offers a focused approach of 'One Trainee, One Trainer, One Car' for its lessons.

According to Rahul Bharti, executive director (corporate affairs) at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, “A person should select their driving instructor like they would choose a doctor or an education institution. Select the best option. Driving not only involves the technique to manoeuvre a machine but also the understanding of how a car functions along with knowledge of traffic and safety rules, signages among other things. A learner with no prior experience of driving can be a potential threat to fellow drivers. Therefore, it is necessary that one learns the traffic rules and master different controls such as steering, pedals and gears, one at a time before driving on roads.”

Even if you are a passenger, you have a responsibility towards road safety and that is to wear the seat belt. Rear seat-belts are an important safety device to prevent accidents. According to WHO, use of the rear seat belt reduces the probability of being killed by 25 per cent and injuries by 75 per cent. “Two main reasons for the non-usage of rear seat-belts: people think its usage is not mandatory (37.8%) and low awareness about rear seat-belts (23.9%). Although India has a law on the use of seat belts, implementation is a challenge due to lack of awareness and weak enforcement of the laws," found a national survey conducted for SaveLIFE Foundation by Marketing and Development Research Associates (MDRA).

Recently, radio channel BIG FM conducted a campaign titled ‘Be A Road Safety Hero’. According to Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, “The purpose of our initiative was to raise awareness about road safety, emphasizing the shared responsibility of drivers, pedestrians and passengers in ensuring safe commutes. By focusing on critical issues like avoiding drunken driving, wearing safety gears, helmets, seat belts and fostering a safety-first mindset, we aim to create an impactful change."

Bike riders are the most accident prone and this was one of the key takeaways. “One of the most distressing trends we uncovered during the ‘Be A Road Safety Hero’ campaign was the heightened vulnerability of two-wheeler riders. According to data gathered in 2023, by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India loses approximately 20 lives to road accidents every hour, with half of these fatalities involving bike riders. A significant number of these tragedies stem from not wearing helmets or taking unnecessary risks, underscoring the critical need for awareness and intervention," says Kumaran. "Another insight that came from listeners in smaller cities is that jumping red lights or ignoring pedestrian crossings are common. This practice doubles the risks faced by all commuters. What stands out most is the lack of awareness about how minor distractions, like using mobile phones while driving, can lead to catastrophic accidents."

Norms to Follow For Everyone

For a layperson in India, investing in road safety doesn’t just mean spending money — it means committing to a series of proactive, everyday measures that protect yourself and others on the road.

Road safety is not just about obeying traffic rules; it starts with a healthy vehicle. Many overlook the direct connection between car servicing and road safety. Components like engine oil, brake fluid, and gear oil play a crucial role in ensuring your car operates smoothly. Ignoring these can lead to engine failures or brake malfunctions, both of which are significant safety hazards.

Your car deserves regular check-ups just like you do. According to Vijay Savant, CEO & MD, GS Caltex India, a leading energy and chemical company, “Just like regular doctor visits keep you healthy, regular car maintenance ensures your vehicle stays safe on the road. A well-maintained car not only extends the life of your vehicle but also prevents accidents and hazards, including fire risks."

Invest in a vehicle high on safety features. When buying a car or two-wheeler, look for models with proven safety ratings and features such as airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), and robust build quality. Keep your vehicle in top condition with timely maintenance and regular servicing. For two-wheeler riders, invest in a certified, quality helmet (look for ISI/DOT certification) and appropriate riding gear (jacket, gloves, and boots) to minimize injuries. In cars, always wear your seat belt and ensure that children are secured in proper car seats with rear seat belts. Consider enrolling in a defensive driving program. Such courses can improve reaction times, teach hazard perception, and reinforce the importance of following traffic rules. Regularly refresh your knowledge of local traffic laws and safe driving practices.

Invest in a good insurance policy that covers both vehicle damage and personal injury. This is critical for mitigating financial risks if an accident occurs. Consider setting aside a small emergency fund for unexpected road incidents or minor repairs that can enhance your vehicle’s safety. Always keep some tools and equipment inside your car.