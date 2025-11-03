India's BFSI sector grows 50-fold in 20 years, market cap hits ₹91 trillion

India’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has multiplied its market capitalization 50 times in the last two decades. According to a new study by Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company (AMC), the sector’s market cap surged from ₹1.8 trillion in 2005 to ₹91 trillion in 2025, growing at a compound annual rate of 22%.

The BFSI sector now accounts for 27% of India’s GDP, up from just 6% two decades ago.

“BFSI is not merely a sectoral story — it’s a structural megatrend driving India’s transition to a Viksit Bharat,” the study said.

Banks Still Dominate, But New Players Are Catching Up

As of 2025, banks comprise 57% of the BFSI market cap, compared to 85% in 2005, signaling the rise of NBFCs, fintechs, AMCs, and insurers as major value creators. Over the last decade, bank credit grew at a CAGR of 10.7%, while deposits expanded by 10.25%. Banks’ balance sheets have strengthened sharply — gross NPAs dropped from 5.8% in FY22 to 2.2% in FY25, and credit costs declined from 1.3% to 0.4%. The study also highlights that BFSI stocks have outperformed the broader market consistently — from the post-GFC rebound in 2009 to the post-COVID surge in 2021, the Nifty Financial Services Index (NFS) has beaten the Nifty 50 across every recovery cycle.

Source: ICRA MFI Explorer. Past performance may or may not be sustained in future " Just after the global financial crisis recovery in 2009, NFS surged 80% in just six months compared to Nifty 50’s 64%. Similarly, following the election results in 2014, NFS delivered 37% returns in six months versus 23% for Nifty 50. The post-COVID rebound in 2021 further highlighted this strength, with NFS gaining 66% in one year against Nifty 50’s 55%. Even at the market peak in 2024, NFS managed to edge out broader market returns, rising 21% versus 19%" noted the study. NBFCs and Fintechs Fuel Credit Expansion

The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) segment has grown into a major credit engine, expanding its net worth at 15% CAGR over the last 20 years and profit after tax (PAT) at 31.7% CAGR. NBFCs now account for 18% of total BFSI earnings, reflecting their rising importance in retail, MSME, and rural credit. Asset quality has also improved significantly — gross NPAs fell from 4.5% in FY22 to 2.6% in FY25. “NBFCs are playing a critical role in deepening credit access, especially for underserved segments,” the report noted, adding that structural growth drivers such as digital lending, vehicle finance, and co-lending partnerships will sustain momentum.

Insurance and Mutual Funds: India’s Financialization Story The insurance industry is another standout performer.

India is projected to become the sixth-largest insurance market in the world by 2032.

The life insurance AUM has grown 10x to ₹61.6 trillion since FY07, while the general insurance segment has expanded 10x over the last 15 years.

The insurance sector’s market cap now stands at ₹10.6 trillion, driven by rising household savings and retail participation. Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry has seen an even steeper climb — its AUM has grown 45X over the past two decades. As of March 2025, mutual fund AUM stood at ₹75 trillion, with AUM-to-GDP reaching 19.9%, up from 7% in 2015.