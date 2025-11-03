India's BFSI sector grows 50-fold in 20 years, market cap hits ₹91 trillion

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
India’s banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has multiplied its market capitalization 50 times in the last two decades. According to a new study by Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company (AMC), the sector’s market cap surged from ₹1.8 trillion in 2005 to ₹91 trillion in 2025, growing at a compound annual rate of 22%.
The BFSI sector now accounts for 27% of India’s GDP, up from just 6% two decades ago.
“BFSI is not merely a sectoral story — it’s a structural megatrend driving India’s transition to a Viksit Bharat,” the study said.
Banks Still Dominate, But New Players Are Catching Up
As of 2025, banks comprise 57% of the BFSI market cap, compared to 85% in 2005, signaling the rise of NBFCs, fintechs, AMCs, and insurers as major value creators.
Over the last decade, bank credit grew at a CAGR of 10.7%, while deposits expanded by 10.25%.
Banks’ balance sheets have strengthened sharply — gross NPAs dropped from 5.8% in FY22 to 2.2% in FY25, and credit costs declined from 1.3% to 0.4%.
The study also highlights that BFSI stocks have outperformed the broader market consistently — from the post-GFC rebound in 2009 to the post-COVID surge in 2021, the Nifty Financial Services Index (NFS) has beaten the Nifty 50 across every recovery cycle.
" Just after the global financial crisis recovery in 2009, NFS surged 80% in just six months compared to Nifty 50’s 64%. Similarly, following the election results in 2014, NFS delivered 37% returns in six months versus 23% for Nifty 50. The post-COVID rebound in 2021 further highlighted this strength, with NFS gaining 66% in one year against Nifty 50’s 55%. Even at the market peak in 2024, NFS managed to edge out broader market returns, rising 21% versus 19%" noted the study.
Source: ICRA MFI Explorer. Past performance may or may not be sustained in future
NBFCs and Fintechs Fuel Credit Expansion
The non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) segment has grown into a major credit engine, expanding its net worth at 15% CAGR over the last 20 years and profit after tax (PAT) at 31.7% CAGR.
NBFCs now account for 18% of total BFSI earnings, reflecting their rising importance in retail, MSME, and rural credit.
Asset quality has also improved significantly — gross NPAs fell from 4.5% in FY22 to 2.6% in FY25.
“NBFCs are playing a critical role in deepening credit access, especially for underserved segments,” the report noted, adding that structural growth drivers such as digital lending, vehicle finance, and co-lending partnerships will sustain momentum.
Insurance and Mutual Funds: India’s Financialization Story
The insurance industry is another standout performer.
India is projected to become the sixth-largest insurance market in the world by 2032.
The life insurance AUM has grown 10x to ₹61.6 trillion since FY07, while the general insurance segment has expanded 10x over the last 15 years.
The insurance sector’s market cap now stands at ₹10.6 trillion, driven by rising household savings and retail participation.
Meanwhile, the mutual fund industry has seen an even steeper climb — its AUM has grown 45X over the past two decades.
As of March 2025, mutual fund AUM stood at ₹75 trillion, with AUM-to-GDP reaching 19.9%, up from 7% in 2015.
The rise of SIPs, digital platforms, and Tier-2 and Tier-3 city investors has expanded financial inclusion and democratized investing.
BFSI: The Market’s Long-Term Alpha Engine
The Bajaj Finserv AMC study emphasizes that BFSI has consistently outperformed other sectors and broader indices over the long term.
During major market rebounds — such as post-2009, post-2014 elections, and post-COVID 2021 — BFSI stocks outpaced the Nifty 50 by 10–20 percentage points.
“The sector’s resilience, profitability, and ability to absorb shocks make it a cornerstone of India’s capital markets,” said the study.
“The 50X rise in BFSI’s market cap over 20 years reflects India’s structural transition from cash to capital, from informal to formal, and from savings to financial assets.”
