AI cameras may have caught your traffic slip-up: Here's how to check it

In today’s AI-driven traffic monitoring system, escaping a violation has become almost impossible. Across Indian cities, high-definition cameras and artificial intelligence tools track vehicles at signals and busy junctions to detect offences- from jumping red lights to overspeeding or riding without a helmet. Even minor lapses can automatically trigger an e-challan linked to your vehicle’s registration number.

If you think you might have unintentionally broken a traffic rule, here’s how you can check whether a challan has been issued against you.

What is an e-challan?

An e-challan is a computer-generated fine issued by the traffic police for violating road rules. It is automatically created when the camera or AI-based monitoring system detects an offence, or when a police officer records one through their handheld device. The details are uploaded to a centralised database and linked to your vehicle number and driving licence.

How to check challans online via Parivahan portal? The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allows citizens to check pending challans easily through its Parivahan Sewa portal. The process takes only a few minutes: 1. Go to the official website: echallan.parivahan.gov.in. 2. Click on ‘Check Challan Status’. 3. Choose how you want to search, using your: o Challan number, o Vehicle registration number, or o Driving licence number. 4. Enter the captcha code and click ‘Get Detail’. 5. The portal will display all challans, pending or paid, linked to your vehicle.