AI cameras may have caught your traffic slip-up: Here's how to check it

Here's a quick step-by-step guide to check if an e-challan has been issued against your vehicle

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
In today’s AI-driven traffic monitoring system, escaping a violation has become almost impossible. Across Indian cities, high-definition cameras and artificial intelligence tools track vehicles at signals and busy junctions to detect offences- from jumping red lights to overspeeding or riding without a helmet. Even minor lapses can automatically trigger an e-challan linked to your vehicle’s registration number.
 
If you think you might have unintentionally broken a traffic rule, here’s how you can check whether a challan has been issued against you.
 

What is an e-challan?

An e-challan is a computer-generated fine issued by the traffic police for violating road rules. It is automatically created when the camera or AI-based monitoring system detects an offence, or when a police officer records one through their handheld device. The details are uploaded to a centralised database and linked to your vehicle number and driving licence.
 

How to check challans online via Parivahan portal?

 
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways allows citizens to check pending challans easily through its Parivahan Sewa portal. The process takes only a few minutes:
 
1.    Go to the official website: echallan.parivahan.gov.in.
 
2.    Click on ‘Check Challan Status’.
 
3.    Choose how you want to search, using your:
 
o Challan number,
 
o Vehicle registration number, or
 
o Driving licence number.
 
4.    Enter the captcha code and click ‘Get Detail’.
 
5.    The portal will display all challans, pending or paid, linked to your vehicle.
 
You can also view images or video evidence of the violation (if available) and pay the fine directly online through debit/credit card, UPI or net banking.
 

Other ways to check challans

 
Many state traffic departments, including those of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana, run their own e-challan portals and apps where you can verify challan details. Popular digital wallets and transport apps have also integrated with Parivahan, allowing you to check and pay fines conveniently within their platforms.
 

Why does checking regularly matter?

 
Ignoring an e-challan can lead to additional fines, legal notices, or even problems when renewing vehicle documents such as insurance or registration. It’s good practice to check your challan status periodically, especially after long drives, during city commutes, or before transferring vehicle ownership.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :TrafficBS Web Reportse-challansfinance

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

