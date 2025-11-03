Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 'Know Your Vehicle' for FASTag explained: Here's how to complete it

Here's how to verify your vehicle details and keep your FASTag active seamlessly

If your FASTag ever stopped working at a toll plaza or you suddenly found it marked as “inactive,” you’re not alone. Many vehicle owners have faced similar problems in recent months and one key reason has been the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) verification process. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has now simplified this process to make FASTag use smoother and prevent such disruptions in the future.
 
Here’s a simple explainer on what the KYV process means, what’s changed in 2025, and how you can keep your FASTag active without hassle.
 

What is the Know Your Vehicle (KYV) process?

The KYV process is essentially a verification system that ensures every FASTag is correctly linked to the vehicle it is issued for. Users must upload their Registration Certificate (RC) and a photo of their vehicle to confirm the tag is properly affixed.
 
Introduced in late 2023, the process was meant to prevent misuse, especially by commercial drivers using car tags to pay lower tolls. But for many private car owners, it became a tedious task involving multiple uploads, repeated errors, and sudden deactivations at toll plazas.
 

What’s new in the simplified 2025 version

NHAI, through its subsidiary Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), has issued revised guidelines to make the process easier.
 

Here’s what’s changed:

Fewer photos required: Users now need to upload only a front image showing the number plate and FASTag on the windshield. Side photos are no longer needed.
 
Automatic RC verification: The system will automatically fetch RC details from the government’s VAHAN database when you enter your vehicle number, chassis number, or mobile number.
 
No instant deactivation: FASTag services will not be suspended immediately if KYV is incomplete. Instead, users will get SMS reminders to complete verification.
 
Multiple vehicles under one number: If you have more than one vehicle linked to your mobile number, you can now select which one you want to verify.
 
Banks must assist users: If you face trouble uploading documents, your issuing bank must contact you and help complete the process.
 

How to complete KYV process

 
  • Visit the official portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com
  • Log in with your registered mobile number
  • Upload the required front image (number plate and FASTag visible)
  • Check if your RC details appear automatically
  • Confirm and submit your KYV request
 
If your FASTag is linked correctly, it will remain active unless there’s a complaint of misuse or the tag comes loose.
 

In case of any issue

You can reach the National Highway helpline at 1033 or contact your FASTag issuer bank for help.
 

Why this matters

The simplification of the KYV process is part of NHAI’s push to make toll payments more user-friendly and transparent. It also aligns with the One Vehicle, One FASTag rule, ensuring that every tag is tied to only one vehicle. 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

