India's real estate turns premium: ₹1 Cr+ homes form 52% of Q3 home sales

India’s housing market remained resilient in Q3 2025, with 87,603 homes sold across the top eight cities, up 1% year-on-year, led by surging demand for premium homes, which now make up 52% of total sales, according to Knight Frank India.

While new launches dipped 2% YoY to 88,655 units, prices climbed across markets — NCR up 19%, Bengaluru 15%, and Hyderabad 13%.

Mumbai continued to lead with 24,706 units sold (+2% YoY), accounting for 28% of the overall sales. Chennai

Chennai recorded the strongest growth at 12% YoY with 4,617 units, its highest sales since the pandemic.

Other major markets like NCR (12,955 units) and Bengaluru (14,538 units) remained steady, while Pune was the only laggard with sales declining by 8% YoY. "In Q3 2025 prices have continued to rise even as developers are increasingly introducing financing options, including bank tie-ups and subvention schemes, to stimulate sales," said the report. The report attributes housing market resilience to a favorable macroeconomic environment. With inflation easing to 2.07% in August 2025 (down from 3.65% a year ago) and the RBI lowering the repo rate by 1% since end-2024, liquidity conditions have improved. Premium Segment Takes Center Stage

India’s real estate upcycle entered its fifth consecutive year, driven by strong end-user confidence and financing innovations. Homes priced above ₹1 crore now account for 52% of all sales, up from 46% last year, with the ₹1–2 crore bracket leading growth at 17% YoY. By contrast, homes priced below ₹1 crore saw a decline, as demand shifted toward larger, higher-quality properties. Notably, sales in the ₹10–20 crore luxury bracket surged 170% YoY, reflecting the rising appetite for ultra-premium homes in metros. “India’s residential market in Q3 2025 has demonstrated an impressive ability to sustain momentum. The market is now in its fifth year of an upcycle,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

“The surge in demand for premium housing reflects the evolving aspirations of urban buyers for larger and higher-quality homes,” he added. City-Wise Highlights Mumbai: 24,706 units sold (+2% YoY), contributing 28% to total sales. Chennai: Fastest-growing market with 12% YoY rise; 4,617 units sold. Hyderabad: Recorded 9,601 units sold (+5% YoY). NCR: Stable at 12,955 units sold; strongest price growth at 19%. Bengaluru: 14,538 units sold, maintaining steady volumes. Pune: Only major city to report decline, down 8% YoY to 12,118 units. Total sales: 87,603 units (+1% YoY) YTD (Jan–Sep 2025): 2.57 lakh units (-1% YoY)

Market Health and Inventory Levels Despite a 4% YoY rise in unsold inventory to 5.06 lakh units, market health remains strong. The Quarters to Sell (QTS) metric stood steady at 5.8 quarters, or less than 18 months of stock — indicating balanced market conditions. However, unsold inventory was concentrated in higher ticket-size categories, particularly ₹2–5 crore and above segments. “Premium housing has decisively taken centre stage, accounting for more than half of all sales this quarter,” said Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director – Valuation, Advisory and Research, Knight Frank India. “The strength of the ₹1–2 crore segment underscores a structural shift in buyer demand,” he added.