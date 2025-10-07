Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's real estate turns premium: ₹1 Cr+ homes form 52% of Q3 home sales

India's real estate turns premium: ₹1 Cr+ homes form 52% of Q3 home sales

Knight Frank reports premium housing up 15% YoY; sub-₹1 Cr sales fall to 48% amid shift to larger, high-end properties.

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock
NCR leads price appreciation at 19% YoY
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s housing market remained resilient in Q3 2025, with 87,603 homes sold across the top eight cities, up 1% year-on-year, led by surging demand for premium homes, which now make up 52% of total sales, according to Knight Frank India.
 
While new launches dipped 2% YoY to 88,655 units, prices climbed  across markets — NCR up 19%, Bengaluru 15%, and Hyderabad 13%.
 
Mumbai continued to lead with 24,706 units sold (+2% YoY), accounting for 28% of the overall sales. 
Mumbai continued to lead with 24,706 units sold (+2% YoY), accounting for 28% of the overall sales. Chennai

Also Read

Institutional investments in real estate grow 11% in Jul-Sep: Colliers

Premium

Realty's next address: NCR's growth arteries pulse via SPR, Sohna

Commercial real estate resilient in 2025 as housing sales slow down

Premium

Festival frenzy: Housing market sees room for growth after 3-quarter lull

Premium

Reits keep lights on for India's office leasing as market flickers

 
Chennai recorded the strongest growth at 12% YoY with 4,617 units, its highest sales since the pandemic. 
 
Other major markets like NCR (12,955 units) and Bengaluru (14,538 units) remained steady, while Pune was the only laggard with sales declining by 8% YoY.
 
"In Q3 2025 prices have continued to rise even as developers are increasingly introducing financing options, including bank tie-ups and subvention schemes, to stimulate sales," said the report.
 
The report attributes housing market resilience to a favorable macroeconomic environment.
 
With inflation easing to 2.07% in August 2025 (down from 3.65% a year ago) and the RBI lowering the repo rate by 1% since end-2024, liquidity conditions have improved.
 
Premium Segment Takes Center Stage
 
India’s real estate upcycle entered its fifth consecutive year, driven by strong end-user confidence and financing innovations.
 
Homes priced above ₹1 crore now account for 52% of all sales, up from 46% last year, with the ₹1–2 crore bracket leading growth at 17% YoY. 
 
By contrast, homes priced below ₹1 crore saw a decline, as demand shifted toward larger, higher-quality properties.
 
Notably, sales in the ₹10–20 crore luxury bracket surged 170% YoY, reflecting the rising appetite for ultra-premium homes in metros.
 
“India’s residential market in Q3 2025 has demonstrated an impressive ability to sustain momentum. The market is now in its fifth year of an upcycle,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
 
“The surge in demand for premium housing reflects the evolving aspirations of urban buyers for larger and higher-quality homes,” he added.
 
City-Wise Highlights
 
Mumbai: 24,706 units sold (+2% YoY), contributing 28% to total sales.
 
Chennai: Fastest-growing market with 12% YoY rise; 4,617 units sold.
 
Hyderabad: Recorded 9,601 units sold (+5% YoY).
 
NCR: Stable at 12,955 units sold; strongest price growth at 19%.
 
Bengaluru: 14,538 units sold, maintaining steady volumes.
 
Pune: Only major city to report decline, down 8% YoY to 12,118 units.
 
Total sales: 87,603 units (+1% YoY)
YTD (Jan–Sep 2025): 2.57 lakh units (-1% YoY)
 
Market Health and Inventory Levels
 
Despite a 4% YoY rise in unsold inventory to 5.06 lakh units, market health remains strong.
The Quarters to Sell (QTS) metric stood steady at 5.8 quarters, or less than 18 months of stock — indicating balanced market conditions.
However, unsold inventory was concentrated in higher ticket-size categories, particularly ₹2–5 crore and above segments.
 
“Premium housing has decisively taken centre stage, accounting for more than half of all sales this quarter,” said Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director – Valuation, Advisory and Research, Knight Frank India.
 
“The strength of the ₹1–2 crore segment underscores a structural shift in buyer demand,” he added. 
The price growth has been strong in NCR, Bengaluru and Hyderabad at 19%, 15% and 13% YoY respectively.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gold at Rs 11,925 per gram ahead of Diwali: Should you buy & in what form?

Low fees, high trust: Indians go big on passive funds, 68% pick Index Funds

GST 2.0 makes term insurance tax-free: How to save upto ₹1 lakh on policies

Premium

Hike in IPO financing limit: Maintain quality amid easier funding access

Heart problems hit India's 30s and 40s, 60% can't afford treatment: Survey

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story