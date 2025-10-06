Heart problems hit India's 30s and 40s, 60% can't afford treatment: Survey

For many Indian families, a heart attack no longer strikes in retirement — it can happen in their 30s or 40s. And when it does, it’s not just a medical emergency but a financial one.

A new survey by TATA AIG General Insurance Company, covering nearly 300 cardiologists nationwide, reveals a worrying shift: three in four cardiologists say that most of their heart patients are now under the age of 50. Even more alarming, 36% of doctors report patients between 31 and 40 are already facing cardiac issues, making early-onset heart disease a growing public health crisis.

But the data has another, equally troubling layer — Indians are dangerously underprepared financially.

Nearly 60% of cardiologists say less than 40% of their patients can afford advanced cardiac treatments, which often cost anywhere between ₹4 lakh to ₹15 lakh for angioplasty, stent placements, or bypass surgeries in private hospitals. “India’s cardiac challenge is both a medical and a financial one,” said Rajagopal Rudraraju, Senior Executive Vice President & National Head – Consumer Claims, TATA AIG. “The growing incidence among younger people means families are often caught unprepared, both emotionally and economically. Over the past five years, cardiology treatment costs have risen nearly 65%. That’s why financial preparedness through comprehensive health insurance is just as critical as preventive care.”

According to the survey, 38% of doctors now see patients between 41–50 years, while only a decade ago, 87% of heart disease cases affected those over 41. This shift highlights how lifestyle diseases, stress, and sedentary work patterns are accelerating cardiac risks among working-age Indians. Main culprit? Stress. Over one-third (36%) of cardiologists pinpoint stress as the top driver of heart problems, followed by unhealthy diets and lack of exercise. Add to that longer work hours, poor sleep, and rising urban pollution — and India’s young professionals are living under conditions ripe for heart disease. What’s particularly worrying is how often people miss the red flags.

The survey found that 78% of cardiologists believe patients ignore chest pain, often dismissing it as acidity or fatigue. Many also overlook shortness of breath or dizziness — symptoms that could indicate early heart strain. By the time they seek help, over 60% of patients already have substantial heart damage, making treatment costlier and outcomes less favorable. The Financial Reality of a Heart Attack Private hospital treatment for cardiac events can easily cross ₹10 lakh, and long-term medication or follow-up care adds recurring expenses. Yet, the survey found that nearly 6 in 10 patients have no health coverage or inadequate insurance limits.

For example, a ₹3–5 lakh health policy — once considered sufficient — may barely cover angioplasty or ICU costs today. According to insurance advisors, a comprehensive policy with at least ₹10–15 lakh coverage is now essential for urban families, along with critical illness riders that provide lump-sum payouts for major diseases like heart attacks or bypass surgeries. Rising Costs, Shrinking Preparedness The TATA AIG report noted that cardiology treatment costs have climbed 65% in five years, outpacing inflation. Reasons include the rising price of medical consumables, advanced treatment technologies, and increasing hospital infrastructure costs. At the same time, medical inflation in India is estimated at 14–15% annually, one of the highest globally — meaning health expenses double every five to six years. For a young family, that makes medical planning not optional but essential.