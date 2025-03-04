India's visa applications up 11% in 2024, Canada and China among favourites

Indians are travelling more frequently. Outbound travel from India remained strong, with visa application volumes rising by 11% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a VFS Global release accessed by Business Standard. The number has also surpassed pre-pandemic levels (2019) by 4%, showing both a recovery and an increase in Indian travellers heading abroad.

Popular destinations for Indian travellers in 2024 included Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

“India continues to show a strong demand for international travel, and it's clear that this robust momentum will persist in 2025. We encourage applicants to apply for their visas well in advance to avoid the last-minute rush and ensure a smooth travel experience,” said Yummi Talwar, chief operating officer – South Asia, VFS Global.

Watch out for fake websites

Talwar also warned travellers about counterfeit websites and fraudulent social media pages posing as VFS Global.

“Appointments are free and available only through www.vfsglobal.com on a first-come, first-served basis. We continue to raise awareness about this issue and urge applicants to plan their travel early,” she said.

Two generations of travellers shaping the industry

A report by Ernst & Young (EY) identified two distinct generations of travellers driving demand: Gen ACE and Gen LUX.

Gen ACE: Under 40, adventurous, social, and eager to explore new destinations. They often travel with friends and are heavily influenced by social media.

Gen LUX: Over 40, seeking luxury, exclusivity, and unique experiences. They prefer family trips and are influenced by offers and vacation schedules.

“Driven by rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, increasing accessibility and affordability, and a willingness to spend more on experience-driven journeys, Indian travellers seek personalisation, flexibility, and authentic local experiences in India and overseas,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO of Makemytrip, in the EY report.

Outbound travel guide

Apply in advance: It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and accommodation.

Application window: Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (three months) before travel. The revised Schengen Visa Code, effective February 9, 2020, allows applications up to six months before departure.

Plan ahead: With higher demand and limited appointment slots, applicants are advised to submit their visa applications as early as possible.