'False' toll fee deduction? Know why it happens & how to remain protected?

In an effort to address the growing concern over incorrect toll deductions from FASTag wallets, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented measures to penalise toll operators responsible for these errors.

Social media posts have been highlighting instances of false toll deductions from their FASTag wallets.

According to media reports, the NHAI has taken action against incidents of “false” deductions from FASTag wallets by penalising toll collectors in at least 250 cases. To address these violations, its toll management entity, (Indian Highways Management Company Limited) IHMCL, has started imposing a fine of ~1 lakh per offense.

Also Read

As a result of this hefty penalty, the number of such cases has dropped by nearly 70 per cent. Currently, IHMCL receives around 50 genuine complaints per month, while approximately 300 million FASTag transactions take place across all toll plazas on the national highway network.

Why do false toll fee deductions happen?

Incorrect vehicle number entry: Toll operators may incorrectly enter vehicle numbers during manual transactions, leading to deductions from the wrong accounts.

Technical glitches: Issues with the toll booth’s system can cause incorrect or double deductions.

Incorrect placement or condition of FASTag: If the FASTag is not placed correctly on the windshield or is damaged, it may not be read properly, leading to errors.

Insufficient account balance: Low balance in the FASTag account can cause transaction failures and discrepancies.

Multiple FASTags linked to one vehicle: Having more than one active FASTag for a vehicle can result in duplicate deductions.

Manmeet Kaur, Partner at Karanjawala & Co. explains how to remain protected?

One should ensure that the vehicle number has been correctly registered.

Further, he/she should regularly check transactions for the toll account at regular intervals to track any wrong charges/deduction.

Any deviation from regular deduction should be reported immediately, same could be on account of misuse of Tag including cloning of the TAG

In case of any false deduction one should call customer support and give them details of the wrongful transactions along with the launch of formal complaint and dispute the charges with request to bank for change of tag.