Indian Gen Z's 1.3 times more likely to learn AI skills than Gen X: Report

India's younger generation is more likely to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) skills than their older counterparts. Gen Z (born after the mid-1990s) Indian workers have shown 1.3 times more interest in acquiring AI skills than Gen X (born from 1965 to 1980) and 2.4 times more than Baby Boomers (born from 1946 to 1964), revealed a report by LinkedIn.





Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel LinkedIn's Future of Work: State of AI @ Work report, released on Tuesday, highlighted that Gen Z professionals in India are dedicating 73 per cent more time to learning AI skills on LinkedIn compared to other generations.

The report encompassing data from December 2022 to September 2023 also found that global conversations around generative AI have grown by 70 per cent, across genders, generations, occupations, and industries.

“Moving into 2024, we're witnessing a workplace transformation led by AI that is similar to the growth fueled by the internet in the '90s. Upskilling is no longer just an option; it's imperative, with a renewed focus on cultivating vital human skills like leadership and problem-solving to harness AI's full potential," said Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, LinkedIn India.

Interest in AI skills varies across generation

While AI and generative AI technologies remain novel for many, conversations around them are top of mind across genders, generations, occupations, and industries, according to the report.





























































































































According to the report professionals worldwide are increasingly dedicating time and effort to acquiring AI skills, evident in the nearly 80 per cent surge in members engaging with AI-related courses on LinkedIn Learning this quarter. The discourse on AI at a global level is predominantly steered by Millennials, constituting 45 per cent of the conversation, followed by Gen Z at 26 per cent, Gen X at 21 per cent, and Boomers at 4 per cent. In terms of gender representation, men take the lead in AI discussions, contributing to 58 per cent, while women account for 32 per cent of the conversation.According to the report professionals worldwide are increasingly dedicating time and effort to acquiring AI skills, evident in the nearly 80 per cent surge in members engaging with AI-related courses on LinkedIn Learning this quarter.

In India, the skills of choice vary among different generations. As per the report, Gen Z focuses on digital expertise such as Programming Languages, Cloud Computing, and Data Analysis, whereas Millennials and Gen X prioritize soft skills like Leadership and Management, Personal Effectiveness, and Personal Development.

AI-related jobs and skills are in demand

From December 2022 to September 2023, as per the LinkedIn report, there has been a 12 per cent increase in views for AI and AI-related jobs across seven major economies, including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, India, the UK, and the US. These jobs are defined by titles containing AI or Machine Learning and/or requiring AI skills.





Chart Simultaneously, applications to AI and AI-related job postings globally have demonstrated a parallel growth of 11 per cent during this period. Notably, the US stands out with a remarkable surge, witnessing a 21 per cent increase in views and a substantial 19 per cent rise in applications for AI jobs since December 2022.

In the case of India, there was only a six per cent increase in views of AI jobs and a five per cent increase in applications, during the same period.

Across the seven countries analysed, industries such as professional services, finance, and manufacturing are witnessing the highest demand for professionals equipped with AI skills and AI literacy.

According to the report, companies are not only seeking AI skills for technical roles like Software Engineer, Data Scientist, and Machine Learning Engineer, but there is a growing trend to integrate professionals with AI literacy into non-technical positions such as Supply Chain Specialist, Sustainability Manager, and Sales Manager.

























































































































In India, the demand for AI-related roles has seen a notable surge since December 2022, said the report, with professional services leading the pack, followed closely by IT, and media, financial services, administrative and support services, and manufacturing.





Chart Simultaneously, as per the report, the most coveted skills in AI and related job postings during this period include expertise in Data Structures, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Interestingly, beyond technical proficiencies, there is a growing emphasis on non-AI skills such as communication, analytical abilities, and sales acumen.

Developments in Generative AI can widen the scope for hybrid work settings. As per the report, organisations with hybrid job posts in India are up from 13.2 per cent in August 2022 to 20.1 per cent in August 2023, a response to the demand for flexibility.

Gen Z, Millennials are most likely to see job disruption by generative AI





LinkedIn research suggested that the initial rise of AI will impact generations of professionals differently, and Gen Z is the most likely to see some tasks in their jobs disrupted by AI. This is likely because many of the skills that currently can be replicated by generative AI technologies — such as note-taking, summarising meetings, scheduling, and research — are often tasks that fall to professionals in the earlier stages of their careers.

However, the report noted that while Gen Z professionals might expect to see the most disruption in their jobs relative to other generations, as digital natives, they’re the generation closest to being AI literate.

“Gen Z’s comfort with technology and ability to quickly adopt new tools will likely outweigh much of the higher impact they face early in their careers. The rise of AI will likely make them more productive, enable them to develop essential people skills, and reduce time spent on administrative tasks — allowing them to spend time on more meaningful work that will help them advance their careers,” said the report.

A recent LinkedIn survey revealed that 52 per cent of Millennials and 48 per cent of Gen Z globally believe that AI will help move their career forward by providing faster access to knowledge and insights, which will help them be more confident at work.





Chart According to the report, globally, professionals with bachelor’s and graduate degrees stand to see a slightly greater level of disruption (55 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively) than professionals with high school diplomas and associate degrees (50 per cent and 47 per cent, respectively), which suggest that they may face relatively more urgency to adapt their skills by adopting AI tools.

More than half of women (55 per cent) and men (54 per cent) around the world will see their jobs disrupted or augmented by generative AI, said the report.

“While the impact on women is slightly higher, this is likely because women are overrepresented in occupations that currently rely more intensively on skills that can be partially replicated by some GAI technologies, like Medical Administrative Assistant, Office Manager, and Legal Assistant,” said the LinkedIn report.