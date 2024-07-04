Indonesia plans free entry visas for Indian tourists by Oct: Details here

Soon, Indian tourists may be issued free entry visas in Indonesia. In an effort to boost tourist visits and stimulate the economy, Indonesia is planning to offer free entry visas to travellers from 20 countries, including India.
Indonesian Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno announced last week that the project to extend the visa exemption policy is on track. He assured reporters that Indonesia would finalise the policy “before the change of government in October 2024.”
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Minister Uno stated that providing free entry visas to these 20 countries is expected to increase foreign tourist visits, generating a multiplier effect on the economy. This initiative aims to boost domestic consumption, attract investment, and support the development of the digital economy.
Before the pandemic, visitors spent about $900 (Rs 75,151) per person. Now, they spend approximately $1,600 (Rs 133,601). “So we’re looking at more quality tourist arrivals — people who stay longer and spend more on the local economy,” he added.
The 20 countries recommended for visa-free access to Indonesia include:
Australia
China (PRC)
India
South Korea
USA
UK
France
Germany
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Saudi Arabia
The Netherlands
Japan
Russia
Taiwan
New Zealand
Italy
Spain
Plus, two unspecified Middle Eastern countries
The nine ASEAN members currently eligible for visa-free entry to Indonesia are:
Brunei Darussalam
Cambodia
Laos PDR
Malaysia
Myanmar
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Vietnam
Types of visas for Indians travelling to Indonesia
Transit visa
A transit visa is available for those travelling to a different country via Indonesia. This visa is valid for 14 days from the date of arrival in Indonesia.
Visit visa
For travel, business, or socioeconomic exchanges, a visit visa is required. This temporary visa is valid for 60 days from arrival and can be extended on a case-by-case basis.
Visa for limited stay
This visa is for individuals visiting or staying in Indonesia for work, investment, family issues, or repatriation. Approval from the Directorate General of Immigration is required.
Diplomatic visa
Diplomatic visas are for individuals with diplomatic or service passports and require official letters. The tenure for this visa is six months.
Visa on arrival
India has friendly relations with Indonesia, allowing for visas on arrival. This visa is valid for a month and can be extended under specific conditions. It is applicable for purposes such as:
— Travelling
— Visiting family
— Social or cultural exchange
— Attending conferences or educational visits
— Government meetings
— Short-term stays with continuation of a further journey
— Participation in meetings held by a parent company's office in Indonesia
Tourist visa options
Type B1 - 30 days
Stay: Up to 30 days (extendable for another 30 days)
Cost: Rp500,000 (Rs 2,557)
Activities: Tourism, visiting friends or family, attending meetings, conventions, exhibitions, yachting
Requirements: Passport valid for at least 6 months, outbound ticket from Indonesia
Type D1 (1 year) - 60 days
Stay: Up to 60 days per entry
Cost: IDR 3,000,000 or Rs 15,344 (1 year)
Activities: Meetings, conventions, tourism, visiting friends or family
Requirements: Passport valid for at least 6 months, proof of living expenses, recent colour photograph, supporting documents
Type D1 (2 years) - 60 days
Stay: Up to 60 days per entry
Cost: IDR 6,000,000 or Rs 30,689 (2 years)
Activities: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year)
Requirements: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year)
Type D1 (5 years) - 60 days
Stay: Up to 60 days per entry
Cost: IDR 15,000,000 or Rs 76,723 (5 years)
Activities: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year)
Requirements: Similar to Type D1 (1 Year)