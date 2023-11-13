Govt relaxes norms for small savings schemes: Check details here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Provided three months to invest in SCCS for individuals aged above 55 but below 60.
- The new rules also permit the spouse of a government employee to invest the financial assistance amount in the scheme.
- The scope of retirement benefits has been clearly defined. As per the notification, retirement benefit means any payment received by the individual due to retirement or superannuation. This includes provident fund dues, retirement or superannuation or death gratuity, commuted value of pension, leave encashment, savings element of group savings linked insurance scheme payable by the employer on retirement, retirement-cum-withdrawal benefit under Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and ex gratia payments under a voluntary or special voluntary retirement scheme.
- Under the updated rules, a one per cent deduction of the deposit is applicable if the account is closed before completing one year of investment.
- Account holders can now extend the account for any number of blocks, with each block lasting three years. Previously, the extension was allowed only once.
- In the case of extending the SCSS account on maturity, the deposit will earn the interest rate applicable to the scheme on the date of maturity or on the date of the extended maturity.
- As per the notification, “The deposit made at the time of opening of account shall be paid on or after the expiry of five years or after the expiry of each block period of three years where the account was extended under paragraph 8 from the date of opening of account. Provided that after the closure of the existing account or accounts, new accounts or accounts may be opened again as required by the depositor subject to the maximum deposit limit.”
Earlier, the premature closure of a Public Provident Fund Account incurred a penalty, with interest allowed at a rate 1 per cent lower than the rate credited to the account since its opening or extension.
For the quarter spanning October to December 2023, the interest rates on various small savings schemes are as follows: Public Provident Fund (PPF) at 7.1 per cent, Senior Citizen's Savings Scheme (SCSS) at 8.2 per cent, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana at 8.0 per cent, National Savings Certificate (NSC) at 7.7 per cent, Post Office Monthly Income Scheme at 7.4 per cent, Kisan Vikas Patra at 7.5 per cent, 1-Year Deposit at 6.9 per cent, 2-Year Deposit at 7.0 per cent, 3-Year Deposit at 7.0 per cent, 5-Year Deposit at 7.5 per cent, and 5-Year Recurring Deposit at 6.7 per cent.