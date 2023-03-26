Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

Experts feel debt MFs will be more relevant in a falling interest scenario and work well for those who aren't sure about their investment horizon

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Why debt funds may still score over bank FDs and bonds despite tax parity

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Investors who held debt mutual funds for more than three years were until now taxed at 20 per cent with indexation benefit. From April 1, their capital gains will be taxed at the slab rate. While this

Topics :Debt FundsFixed depositsBondsPersonal Finance finance

First Published: Mar 26 2023 | 7:46 PM IST

Also Read

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment

Bandhan Bank offers 7.5% interest rate on retail FDs for limited period

Days of delivering sub-par returns may soon come to an end for debt funds

Time still not ripe for investors to bet on long-duration debt funds

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story