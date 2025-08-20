Invest Rs 21,000 to earn Rs 20 lakh monthly? Viral videos of FM are fake

What the viral videos claim
- An investment of around Rs 21,000-22,000 can generate returns of up to Rs 60,000 in a single day.
- Investors could allegedly earn Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per month using this “smart trading platform”.
- The videos were shared widely and put people at risk of cyber fraud.
PIB calls it fake
- The videos are fake and digitally altered.
- Neither the Finance Minister nor the government has launched or backed any such scheme.
- The clips are an attempt to mislead the public and lure them into fraudulent investments.
- “People should not fall prey to such claims,” PIB Fact Check said on X.
Why scams are getting harder to spot
What investors should keep in mind
- Verify any investment claim directly from official government websites or trusted financial institutions.
- Be wary of schemes promising unrealistic returns within short periods.
- Avoid clicking on suspicious links or sharing personal details on unverified platforms.
