Invest Rs 21,000 to earn Rs 20 lakh monthly? Viral videos of FM are fake

Social media videos recently claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched a scheme that can turn an investment of Rs 21,000 into monthly income of Rs 20 lakh. The videos are manipulated and fake, government authorities have clarified.

What the viral videos claim

Deepfake videos on Facebook and Instagram show Sitharaman seemingly endorsing an investment programme called QuantumAl. The videos say that:

An investment of around Rs 21,000-22,000 can generate returns of up to Rs 60,000 in a single day.

Investors could allegedly earn Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per month using this “smart trading platform”.

The videos were shared widely and put people at risk of cyber fraud.

PIB calls it fake

The Fact Check Unit of the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) said:

The videos are fake and digitally altered.

Neither the Finance Minister nor the government has launched or backed any such scheme.

The clips are an attempt to mislead the public and lure them into fraudulent investments.

“People should not fall prey to such claims,” PIB Fact Check said on X. Why scams are getting harder to spot With artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, cybercriminals are finding new ways to manipulate public figures’ voices and images. Such manipulation makes fraudulent schemes appear more convincing than traditional online scams. Experts warn that many of these “too good to be true” offers often involve high risks or outright fraud.