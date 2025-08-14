IRCTC offers 20% off return fares for Diwali travel: Here's the fine print

The Indian Railways has rolled out a limited-period 20 per cent discount on the base fare of return tickets under a special round-trip package. The offer starts today (14 August 2025) and is aimed at easing the festival travel rush.

Who can book under the scheme?

-The same passengers are booked for both onward and return journeys.

-Both trips are in the same class and on the same origin-destination route.

-Tickets are confirmed in both directions.

This means you cannot swap names or change travel plans once booked, tickets bought under this offer are non-refundable and cannot be modified.

The offer covers two festival travel windows: -Onward trip: 13 October to 26 October 2025 (Diwali and Chhath period) -Return trip: 17 November to 1 December 2025 Interestingly, the usual 60-day advance booking rule will not apply for the return journey. Bookings opened this morning through: -The IRCTC website or app -Physical reservation counters To qualify, you must first book the onward ticket. The return ticket can then be booked via the “connecting journey” feature for the specified return period. What the discount covers -The 20 per cent discount applies only to the base fare of the return ticket.