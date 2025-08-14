Home / Finance / Personal Finance / IRCTC offers 20% off return fares for Diwali travel: Here's the fine print

IRCTC offers 20% off return fares for Diwali travel: Here's the fine print

Festival season rail travellers can save on return tickets with IRCTC's new scheme, but the offer applies only if you meet the booking rules and travel dates

Indian Railways
Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
Amit Kumar Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
The Indian Railways has rolled out a limited-period 20 per cent discount on the base fare of return tickets under a special round-trip package. The offer starts today (14 August 2025) and is aimed at easing the festival travel rush.
 

Who can book under the scheme?

-The same passengers are booked for both onward and return journeys.
 
-Both trips are in the same class and on the same origin-destination route.
 
-Tickets are confirmed in both directions.
 
This means you cannot swap names or change travel plans once booked, tickets bought under this offer are non-refundable and cannot be modified.
 

The offer covers two festival travel windows:

-Onward trip: 13 October to 26 October 2025 (Diwali and Chhath period)
 
-Return trip: 17 November to 1 December 2025
 
Interestingly, the usual 60-day advance booking rule will not apply for the return journey.
   

Bookings opened this morning through:

-The IRCTC website or app
 
-Physical reservation counters
 
To qualify, you must first book the onward ticket. The return ticket can then be booked via the “connecting journey” feature for the specified return period.
 

What the discount covers

 
-The 20 per cent discount applies only to the base fare of the return ticket.
 
-The discount can be availed in all the classes and trains, including special trains, except those with flexi fares.
 
-No other concessions, passes, or rail coupons can be combined with this offer.
   

Why it matters for your travel budget

For a family of four travelling in AC 3-tier between Delhi and Patna, a return journey’s base fare could be around ~12,000. This scheme could save roughly ~2,400. But since the tickets are non-refundable, you should book only if your plans are certain. 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

