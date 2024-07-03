Israel introduces new entry system for foreign tourists: Details here
Tourists from 99 countries on Israel's short-stay visa exemption list must now apply for an electronic travel authorisationSurbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
From August 2024, Israel will mandate an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA-IL) for all international visitors to strengthen border security and streamline entry procedures.
Key takeaways
Eligibility: Citizens from 99 countries can now apply for Israel’s ETA-IL.
Mandatory date for others: The system becomes compulsory on August 1, 2024.
Application fee: Free until July 31, 2024; a $7 fee applies from August 1.
New requirements for tourists
Tourists from 99 countries on Israel’s short-stay visa exemption list must now apply for an electronic travel authorisation, ETA-IL, before travelling to the country.
The ETA-IL system was officially launched on June 1, 2023, initially targeting nationals from the United States and Germany. From July 1, 2023, travellers from 99 visa-exempt countries became eligible to apply for an ETA-IL.
Starting August 1, 2024, all travellers, including those from India, must present an ETA-IL to enter Israel. Tourists are advised to submit their applications on the official website of the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA) at least 72 hours before arrival.
An official stated, “During the pilot phase, which lasts until July 31, 2024, obtaining an ETA-IL is voluntary and free of charge. From August 1, 2024, a fee of approximately $7 (Rs 584) will be required.”
ETA-IL validity
The ETA-IL is valid for two years from the approval date or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. It permits multiple trips to Israel, eliminating the need to reapply for each entry.
Impact of war on Israel tourism
In 2023, Israel welcomed 3.01 million tourists, a 12.5 per cent increase compared to 2022, which saw 2.67 million visitors. However, the number of tourists declined significantly in the last quarter of 2023 due to the war, with only 180,000 arrivals compared to an expected 900,000.
Countries subject to ETA-IL authorisation
Citizens from the following 99 countries must obtain an ETA-IL to enter Israel, until the requirement becomes mandatory for all travellers on August 1, 2024:
Albania
Andorra
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Bahamas
Barbados
Belarus
Belgium
Belize
Botswana
Brazil
Bulgaria
Canada
Central African Republic
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
El Salvador
Estonia
Eswatini
Fiji
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Greece
Grenada
Guatemala
Haiti
Honduras
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Kosovo
Latvia
Lesotho
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Macau
Macedonia
Malawi
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Micronesia
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Nauru
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Palau
Panama
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Republic of Korea
Romania
Russia
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
San Marino
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
Spain
Suriname
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tonga
Trinidad and Tobago
Ukraine
United Kingdom
United States
Uruguay
Vanuatu