ITR-3 changes: Experts explain what traders, freelancers should know

The Income Tax Department’s tighter disclosure framework in the revised ITR-3 form marks a significant shift for traders, freelancers and self-employed professionals. What was once a routine task is now a rigorous data reconciliation exercise, powered by artificial intelligence-backed scrutiny systems.

The changes emphasise accurate classification of income, turnover matching across tax systems, and detailed disclosure of speculative and non-speculative trading activity. For active traders and professionals, even minor inconsistencies between books of account, GST filings, broker statements, and Annual Information Statement (AIS) records could now trigger notices or limited scrutiny.

According to Chandni Anandan, chartered accountant & tax expert at ClearTax, the revised framework has an impact on taxpayers involved in futures and options (F&O), intraday trading, freelancing, consultancy work, and other professional services.

What has changed in the revised ITR-3 form? The revised ITR-3 now requires taxpayers to separately disclose turnover arising from F&O trading and intraday speculative activity. In addition, buyback-related capital losses have been given a dedicated disclosure field. This distinction is important because the Income Tax Department treats different forms of market activity differently under tax law. Anandan explained that F&O income must continue to be reported as non-speculative business income under “Profits and Gains from Business or Profession” (PGBP), while intraday trading gains or losses must be shown separately under speculative income. The revised reporting structure also increases the focus on turnover consistency.

“GST reported turnover must match gross receipts disclosed in the same financial year,” Anandan said. This means taxpayers can no longer afford loose bookkeeping or inconsistent classification across different reporting systems. Why reconciliation is becoming more important One of the biggest shifts is the increasing use of AI-driven analytics by the tax department to cross-check data across multiple databases. The department now compares information available in AIS/TIS, GST returns, broker-reported transactions, TDS records, and books of accounts to identify discrepancies. According to Anandan, even small mismatches will be treated as potential compliance red flags rather than technical errors.

For example: Broker-reported securities transactions appearing in AIS must match disclosures made under F&O or speculative income schedules in ITR-3

Buyback-related capital losses reflected in AIS should align with capital gains schedules

GST turnover disclosed in GSTR-3B should broadly match gross receipts shown in profit and loss statements

Differences caused by timing gaps, classification errors, or omission of certain receipts could increase scrutiny risk. This is particularly relevant for freelancers and consultants who may have multiple income streams across GST and non-GST categories. Common mistakes that may trigger tax notices Tax experts say several filing mistakes are repeatedly being flagged under the newer validation systems.

One of the most common errors is reporting F&O income as capital gains instead of business income. Since F&O transactions are classified as non-speculative business activity, incorrect reporting creates inconsistencies with broker and AIS data. Another frequent issue is incorrect turnover calculation. Many traders calculate turnover using net profit figures instead of “absolute profit”, which refers to the sum of all positive and negative differences in trades. Incorrect turnover computation can affect tax audit applicability under Section 44AB. Other common mistakes include: Reporting intraday gains under capital gains instead of speculative income

Filing ITR-2 instead of ITR-3 despite having trading income

Failing to reconcile broker profit-and-loss statements with AIS/TIS records

Incorrect treatment of speculative losses and carry-forward claims Anandan noted that e-filing validations are now better equipped to detect wrong ITR form selection and inconsistent disclosures.

AI-led scrutiny is increasing compliance burden The new system is also increasing the compliance workload for active traders and self-employed taxpayers. Anandan said AI-based assessment models now compare historical filing patterns, GST disclosures, AIS entries, and turnover trends to detect unusual variations. Sudden drops in profitability despite high turnover, frequent reclassification of income heads, or inconsistent reporting patterns could raise automated risk flags. As a result, taxpayers are increasingly required to maintain segment-wise records for: Cash equity transactions

F&O trades

Intraday activity

Buyback transactions

Professional or freelance receipts These records must then be reconciled with broker statements, bank records, GST filings, and AIS/TIS data before filing returns.

Best practices taxpayers should follow Tax experts say taxpayers should adopt a more documentation-focused approach while preparing returns this year. According to Anandan, some important practices include: Maintain separate ledgers Taxpayers should maintain distinct records for: F&O business income

Intraday speculative activity

Equity investments

Capital gains and buyback-related transactions This helps ensure that disclosures correctly match ITR-3 schedules. Reconcile all statements before filing Before filing returns, taxpayers should compare: AIS/TIS data

Form 26AS

Broker P&L statements

Bank entries

GST returns Any mismatch should be identified and explained before submission. Calculate turnover correctly F&O turnover should be computed using the “absolute profit” method to determine whether tax audit provisions apply.