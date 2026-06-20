Income Tax Return (ITR) is no longer a routine compliance exercise. It is a high-stake financial declaration where even minor errors can trigger notices, delay refunds or, in extreme cases, attract penalties of up to 200 per cent. As taxation becomes data-driven, filing your(ITR) is no longer a routine compliance exercise. It is a high-stake financial declaration where even minor errors can trigger notices, delay refunds or, in extreme cases, attract penalties of up to 200 per cent.

Yet, a large number of refund delays and tax disputes stem not from complexity, but from avoidable mistakes. From incorrect forms to mismatched data, the warning signs are well documented. This guide lists some of the most common ITR filing mistakes that can delay refunds for the taxpayer.

Selecting the wrong ITR form

ITR filing, each form is designed for a specific income profile. For example, ITR-1 is for salaried individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh and ITR-3 for business income. Choosing the incorrect ITR form is one of the most fundamental errors taxpayers make. Doing so can render your return “defective”, triggering a notice from the Income Tax Department and delaying processing. For many taxpayers, especially freelancers or those with capital gains, this mistake arises from misunderstanding income categories. The fix is simple: Match your income sources carefully before selecting the form. When it comes toeach form is designed for a specific income profile. For example, ITR-1 is for salaried individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh and ITR-3 for business income. Choosing the incorrect ITR form is one of the most fundamental errors taxpayers make. Doing so can render your return “defective”, triggering a notice from the Income Tax Department and delaying processing. For many taxpayers, especially freelancers or those with capital gains, this mistake arises from misunderstanding income categories. The fix is simple: Match your income sources carefully before selecting the form.

Not reporting all sources of income A common mistake is omitting income streams such as bank interest, rental income, freelance earnings or foreign income. Tax authorities now cross-check data using annual information statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. Missing income can immediately trigger discrepancies and notices. Even seemingly small omissions, like savings account interest, can lead to penalties and scrutiny. The rule is straightforward: If it’s earned, it must be declared. Incorrect personal and bank details Errors in permanent account number, name, date of birth or bank account details can have a cascading effect. Most critically, incorrect bank details can stall refunds entirely.

If your IFSC code or account number is wrong or the account is not pre-validated, refunds may fail or get delayed. Given that refunds are processed electronically, accuracy here is non-negotiable. Always double-check these fields before submission. Mismatch with Form 26AS or AIS This is perhaps the most common reason for both notices and refund delays. The Income Tax Department cross-verifies your ITR with Form 26AS and AIS. Any mismatch in TDS, salary or interest income can trigger manual verification and delay refunds by months. For instance, if your employer hasn’t updated TDS correctly or you enter incorrect figures, your return may be flagged.

Filing at the last minute While the deadline for most individuals is July 31 every year, many taxpayers rush their filings in the final days. This increases the likelihood of errors. Late or rushed filing also coincides with system overload and higher scrutiny, which can slow down refund processing. Filing early and reviewing thoroughly can significantly reduce mistakes. Claiming incorrect deductions and exemptions Authorities have stepped up scrutiny on deduction claims, especially those that appear unusually high or inconsistent. Suspicious claims can lead to detailed assessments and refund delays. In some cases, excessive or false claims can even attract penalties of up to 200% of the tax due. This is why incorrect claims, whether for HRA, capital gains exemptions or deductions under Sections like 80C, not only delay refunds but also get the taxpayer into further trouble.

Not paying self-assessment tax If your total tax liability exceeds TDS and advance tax, you must pay the balance before filing your return. Failure to do so can result in penalties, interest, and defective returns. This is a common issue among taxpayers with additional income sources, such as capital gains or freelance earnings. Not e-verifying the return Filing your ITR is only half the job. Unless you e-verify it within the prescribed timeline (typically 30 days), the return is considered invalid. An unverified return will not be processed and refunds will not be issued. This simple step is often overlooked but is crucial to complete the filing process.

Ignoring notices or defective return alerts If your return is flagged as defective or if the department raises a query, ignoring it can lead to serious consequences. Failure to respond within the specified time can result in the return being treated as not filed. This can trigger penalties and delay refunds indefinitely. Timely response is essential to keep your filing valid. Outstanding tax demand from previous years Many taxpayers may not be aware that pending tax dues from earlier years can impact current refunds. If there is an outstanding demand, the department may adjust it against your current refund, leading to reduced or delayed payouts. Checking your tax demand history before filing can prevent surprises.

Conclusion The shift towards data-backed tax administration means there is little room for error. Every figure you report is cross-verified, every claim is assessed, and every mismatch is flagged. But the flip side is equally clear: Most delays and penalties are avoidable. Accurate reporting, timely filing, and careful verification can ensure a smooth ITR experience — and a faster refund. FAQs How long does it usually take to receive an ITR refund? Typically, refunds are processed within 4-5 weeks after the return is processed. However, delays can occur due to scrutiny, mismatches or high filing volumes. What is the most common reason for refund delays? Mismatch between ITR data and Form 26AS/AIS, incorrect bank details and lack of e-verification are some of the most common causes.