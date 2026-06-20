Income Tax Return (ITR) form, mistakes can creep in despite best efforts. Recognising this, the Income Tax Act provides a corrective mechanism in the form of a revised return under Section 139(5), a provision that allows taxpayers to fix errors without immediate penal consequences. Errors in Income Tax filings are more common than most taxpayers would like to admit. From missing out on a small interest income to claiming excess deductions or even choosing the wrong(ITR) form, mistakes can creep in despite best efforts. Recognising this, the Income Tax Act provides a corrective mechanism in the form of a revised return under Section 139(5), a provision that allows taxpayers to fix errors without immediate penal consequences.

Who can file a revised return under Section 139(5)?

Any taxpayer who has already filed an IT — whether under Section 139(1) (original, on-time filing) or even a belated return — can opt to revise it if errors or omissions are discovered. The provision covers a wide range of mistakes. These include omitted income, overstated or understated earnings, missed deductions, computational errors, incorrect disclosures, or even selecting the wrong ITR form. In practical terms, it gives taxpayers a structured way to correct both minor and material inaccuracies.

It must be clarified that a fresh filing replaces the original return in entirety. Once submitted, the revised return becomes the final and legally valid version, rendering the earlier one irrelevant. This feature makes it significantly different from a mere correction request. A revised return is not an add-on; it is a complete substitution. Timeline is the key Timing is critical when it comes to revised returns. Traditionally, taxpayers could revise their returns until December 31 of the relevant assessment year or before the tax department completes assessment, whichever is earlier. More recently, policy updates have extended this deadline in certain cases to March 31, effectively giving taxpayers a longer window to correct mistakes.

However, once the assessment is completed by the tax authorities, the opportunity to revise the return closes. At that point, taxpayers may have to rely on more restrictive options such as updated returns (ITR-U), which come with additional tax burdens. No penalty, but conditions apply One of the biggest advantages of filing a revised return is that there are no penalties. The tax department does not levy any additional charge simply for correcting errors but there is a caveat. The original return must have been filed within the due date. If not, the return is treated as a belated return and applicable late fees may apply under separate provisions. In other words, while revision is penalty-free, delayed compliance is not.

Multiple revisions allowed Another notable feature is flexibility. There is no statutory limit on the number of times a taxpayer can revise their return within the permitted timeframe. This means corrections can be made iteratively, an important relief for taxpayers who discover multiple discrepancies over time. However, experts typically recommend consolidating all changes into a single revision to avoid confusion and ensure smoother processing. Can you revise after receiving a refund? Yes. Even if the original return has been processed and a refund has already been issued, taxpayers can still file a revised return within the allowed window. This is particularly useful in cases where errors are discovered after refund processing. However, any changes in tax liability may require repayment or adjustment.

Practical implications for taxpayers Filing a revised return is not only about fixing mistakes. It can also prevent future complications. Errors in the original return may trigger notices from the Income Tax department. Correcting them proactively reduces the risk of scrutiny, penalties or prolonged correspondence. It also ensures that legitimate refunds are not delayed. In many cases, discrepancies in the original return can stall refund processing until corrected. Equally important is the ability to correct strategic errors, such as choosing the wrong tax regime (subject to eligibility) or incorrect reporting of income categories. ITR revision under Section 139(8A) An updated return or ITR-U under Section 139(8A) also offers taxpayers an option to correct mistakes but it is fundamentally different from a revised return. While a revised return is meant to correct errors within the standard filing window, ITR-U is designed as a last-resort compliance mechanism for taxpayers who miss all deadlines or later discover undisclosed income. Introduced by the Finance Act 2022, ITR-U allows taxpayers to file or update returns even after the belated and revised deadlines have expired, with a filing window of up to 48 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.

This extended window makes it a powerful compliance tool—but one that comes at a significant cost. Unlike revised returns, which carry no penalty if filed correctly, ITR-U imposes an additional tax burden that escalates with time. Taxpayers may have to pay 25 per cent, 50 per cent, 60 per cent or even 70 per cent of the aggregate tax and interest, depending on how late the filing is. This pricing structure discourages misuse and ensures that ITR-U remains a corrective mechanism, not a planning tool. What ITR-U can and cannot do ITR-U allows taxpayers to: Declare previously unreported income

Correct errors in earlier filings

File a return even if none was filed earlier However, it comes with strict limitations:

It cannot be used to claim or increase a refund

It cannot reduce tax liability

It is not allowed if scrutiny or search proceedings are ongoing

Only one updated return per assessment year is permitted Revised return vs ITR-U: The real distinction The two provisions operate at different stages of the compliance lifecycle: Section 139(1): Original, on-time filing Section 139(5): Revised return, error correction within deadline Section 139(8A): Updated return (ITR-U): post-deadline correction with penalty How to apply for ITR revision? The process of filing a revised return has become significantly simpler with digital platforms. Taxpayers typically need to:

Step 1: Log into the income tax portal or filing platform. Step 2: Select the option to revise the return. Step 3: Enter details of the original filing (acknowledgement number and date). Step 4: Make the necessary corrections. Step 5: Re-submit and e-verify. (E-verification is mandatory for the revised return to be considered valid.) Limitations and caution The revised return mechanism is meant for genuine corrections. Misuse or repeated large adjustments could invite scrutiny. Frequent revisions may complicate record-keeping. Certain changes such as tax regime switches for business income may not be permitted Takeaways In a system where compliance is increasingly data-driven and automated, accuracy in tax filings has become critical. The revised return provision acts as a safety valve, allowing taxpayers to correct honest mistakes without immediate penalties. But, it also reinforces a broader principle: compliance must be timely, accurate and transparent. For taxpayers, the takeaway is simple. File on time under Section 139(1), review carefully and use Section 139(5) only when necessary. Beyond that, delays and omissions can quickly become expensive.

FAQs What is a revised return under Section 139(5)? A revised return is a corrected version of an already filed income tax return, allowing taxpayers to fix errors or omissions in the original filing. Can I revise my return multiple times? Yes, there is no limit on the number of revisions allowed within the prescribed timeline. Is there any penalty for filing a revised return? No penalty is levied for revising a return, provided the original return was filed within the due date. Can I file a revised return after receiving a refund? Yes, revised returns can be filed even after the original return has been processed and a refund has been issued.