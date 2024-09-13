Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / UPI users can now send Rs 5 lakh for some transactions: Check details

UPI users can now send Rs 5 lakh for some transactions: Check details

RBI has raised UPI transaction limit to Rs 5 lakh for tax payment, effective from Sunday

UPI
UPI(Photo: Shutterstock)
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has increased transaction limits for tax payments using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), allowing people to transfer Rs 5 lakh in a single transaction starting Sunday.

“Acquiring entities must ensure that the classification of their merchants within MCC-9311 strictly adheres to the tax payments only....Merchants shall ensure UPI as a payment mode is enabled for the increased limit for the tax payments category,” said NPCI in a circular.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


While announcing its monetary policy statement on August 8, 2024, RBI had announced the enhancement of the limit for tax payments through UPI from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per transaction.

Consumers can now make UPI payments of up to Rs 5 lakh per transaction for the following categories: a) tax payments, b) hospital and educational services, and c) IPOs and government securities.

Two additional enhancements were previously introduced through circulars issued in December 2021 and December 2023.

NPCI has also introduced a new feature called ‘UPI Circle’ on its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform. This feature allows primary UPI account holders to securely delegate payment responsibilities to trusted secondary users.

More From This Section

NSE warns about another Whatsapp group scam:'Lazard Asset Management India

Indonesia halts new hotel, villas construction in Bali: Here's why

Explained: Why Sebi attached bank and demat accounts of Karvy Stock Broking

Buying home, investing in equal-weight index: Top personal finance stories

Rate cuts and higher discretionary spending likely to boost tech funds


For instance, parents can provide their children with limited access to their accounts for managing daily expenses. The RBI anticipates that this will greatly improve the convenience and inclusivity of digital payments across India.

The RBI's ongoing efforts to improve the UPI framework also include measures to enhance security. For example, a proposed four-hour window for users initiating payments over Rs 2,000 to new recipients will allow for transaction modifications or reversals, adding an additional layer of control for users

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Banks to set up a Unified Recovery Interface to enhance efficiency

How to make payments with Google Pay's UPI Circle: A complete guide

UPI numbers scale fresh peak in August; volume up, value dips marginally

UPI likely to grow further in several countries, says RBI Guv Das

New feature: Deposit cash at ATMs via UPI, no debit card required

Topics :UPINPCIRBI

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story