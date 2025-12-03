Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Kwality Wall's inks 5-yr, ₹89.5-lakh monthly workspace deal in Goregaon

Kwality Wall's inks 5-yr, ₹89.5-lakh monthly workspace deal in Goregaon

As per the registered agreement dated November 27, 2025, the company will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹89.5 lakh, supported by a security deposit of ₹2.6 cr

Kwality Walls, Kareena Kapoor
Kwality Wall’s Leases Premium Office at Oberoi Commerz II for ₹89.5 Lakh a Month
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Kwality Wall’s (India) has entered into a major commercial real estate transaction by taking a dedicated, fully fitted office space on the 13th floor of Oberoi Commerz II, located in Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East, Mumbai. The agreement has been executed with Tablespace Technologies Limited, the sub-licensor and workspace operator, according to the registered documents filed on November 27, 2025, shows data analysed by CRE Matrix.
 
The ice-cream major will pay a starting monthly rent of ₹89,50,000, backed by a security deposit of ₹2.685 crore, as per the service and occupancy agreement. The arrangement includes a 5% annual escalation clause, reflecting market rents in Mumbai’s Grade-A commercial micro-markets.
 
The registration documents confirm a 60-month tenure, with an equivalent 60-month lock-in, making this one of the more uncommon long-lock-in deals in Mumbai’s commercial leasing landscape.
 
Space Tailored for Large Teams
 
Kwality Wall’s will occupy a dedicated office with 180 workstations, in addition to a comprehensive meeting-room suite designed for senior management and functional teams. The breakdown includes:
 
4 Director Cabins
 
1 Dedicated 10-seater meeting room
 
2 Boardrooms (8-seater each)
 
2 Meeting Rooms (6-seater)
 
4 Meeting Rooms (4-seater)
 
6 Single-Person Phone Booths
 
Tablespace will hand over the premises on December 1, 2025, fully furnished and operational, as detailed in the annexures of the registered agreement.
 
Clear Terms and Obligations
 
The agreement outlines exhaustive conditions typical of high-value commercial occupancy contracts:
 
Operator (Tablespace) will ensure availability of all listed amenities and facility services.
 
Occupier (Kwality Wall’s) must use the premises strictly for business operations.
 
Compliance with all government regulations and GST norms is clearly stipulated.
 
Termination is not permitted during the 60-month lock-in.
 
The detailed service agreement, stamped and registered with the Joint Sub-Registrar, Mumbai, on November 27, 2025, spans operational, financial, compliance, and governance obligations for both parties, including clauses on maintenance, capex recovery, and indemnity provisions 
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Maternity coverage: Buy early, cross waiting period before need arises

Eyeing work abroad? Here's how you can apply in Germany, Italy, Japan & NZ

8th Pay Commission: Govt explains if 58% DA be merged with basic pay

EPFO disposes of 99% of higher pension applications under EPS 1995: Govt

Is the UPS deadline extended? See if you can still switch from NPS to UPS

Topics :Kwality

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story