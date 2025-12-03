KYC rules revised for NRIs, OCIs: What changes for NPS onboarding

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has issued a circular revising Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who want to join the National Pension System.

The document lists procedures for digital onboarding, admissible documents and periodic updates, strengthening compliance under India’s anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws.

For NRIs wishing to open an NPS account from abroad, the new framework makes the documentation process more structured but also more demanding. While the broader objective is to prevent misuse of the retirement platform, subscribers should be prepared for stricter checks and closer scrutiny during both onboarding and periodic reviews.

Digital onboarding from overseas now allowed, with safeguards The circular formally permits NRIs and OCIs to complete digital onboarding from outside India. However, several conditions apply: A live photograph, an admissible digital copy of an officially valid document and geo-coordinates of the subscriber must be captured electronically. The GPS location must match the foreign address declared in the KYC form. Digital systems used by intermediaries must incorporate liveness detection and anti-spoofing tools to prevent deep-fakes or pre-recorded videos. These provisions aim to modernise the enrolment process while retaining the integrity of verification. Clear rules on acceptable documents The circular specifies what proof of identity and proof of address documents will be accepted for NRIs and OCIs.

For NRIs Passport is mandatory as proof of identity.

Proof of address may include the passport, residence permit, work permit, foreign national ID or overseas driving licence.

Both self-attestation and attestation by an authorised body—such as an Indian embassy or a notary public—are required. For OCIs The OCI card and foreign passport together form proof of identity.

A foreign passport or driving licence containing the current overseas address may serve as proof of address.

Importantly, Tier-II NPS accounts will no longer be available to NRIs and OCIs under the revised norms. Periodic KYC updates eased for overseas subscribers