KYC rules revised for NRIs, OCIs: What changes for NPS onboarding

Digital onboarding from overseas now allowed, with safeguards
Clear rules on acceptable documents
- Passport is mandatory as proof of identity.
- Proof of address may include the passport, residence permit, work permit, foreign national ID or overseas driving licence.
- Both self-attestation and attestation by an authorised body—such as an Indian embassy or a notary public—are required.
- The OCI card and foreign passport together form proof of identity.
- A foreign passport or driving licence containing the current overseas address may serve as proof of address.
- Importantly, Tier-II NPS accounts will no longer be available to NRIs and OCIs under the revised norms.
- Keep passports, visas, residence permits and overseas address proofs ready.
- Ensure all documents are correctly attested.
- Notify any change in residency status within three months.
- Route contributions only through permissible NRE, NRO or FCNR accounts.
