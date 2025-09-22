Ladki Bahin Yojana: e-KYC mandatory within 60 days, here's how to do it

What is the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched in July 2024, the scheme provides financial support to economically weaker women in the state. Eligible women, aged 21 to 65 years with a family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually, receive Rs 1,500 per month directly in their bank accounts.

The scheme aims to boost women’s economic independence and support household budgets, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Why has e-KYC been made mandatory? The state government recently disclosed that over 26 lakh ineligible people, including men, had managed to get enrolled in the scheme and were drawing the allowance. To curb such leakages and maintain transparency, Aadhaar-based verification is now being enforced. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said in an X post that the move will ensure that only eligible beneficiaries continue to receive support. The e-KYC process will also be an annual requirement going forward. How to complete e-KYC for Ladki Bahin Yojana? The state has made the process completely online and relatively simple. Here’s what beneficiaries need to do: