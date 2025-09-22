Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ladki Bahin Yojana: e-KYC mandatory within 60 days, here's how to do it

Ladki Bahin Yojana: e-KYC mandatory within 60 days, here's how to do it

Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment: Women receiving ₹1,500 monthly under Ladki Bahin Yojana must complete e-KYC online within 60 days to continue getting benefits smoothly

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
In a major update for beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana, the Maharashtra government has announced that completing an e-KYC will now be compulsory. Women who fail to do so within two months risk losing their monthly assistance of Rs 1,500.

What is the Ladki Bahin Yojana?

Launched in July 2024, the scheme provides financial support to economically weaker women in the state. Eligible women, aged 21 to 65 years with a family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh annually, receive Rs 1,500 per month directly in their bank accounts.
 
The scheme aims to boost women’s economic independence and support household budgets, particularly in rural and low-income communities.

Why has e-KYC been made mandatory?

The state government recently disclosed that over 26 lakh ineligible people, including men, had managed to get enrolled in the scheme and were drawing the allowance. To curb such leakages and maintain transparency, Aadhaar-based verification is now being enforced.
 
Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said in an X post that the move will ensure that only eligible beneficiaries continue to receive support. The e-KYC process will also be an annual requirement going forward.

How to complete e-KYC for Ladki Bahin Yojana?

The state has made the process completely online and relatively simple. Here’s what beneficiaries need to do:
 
  • Step 1: Visit the official portal ladki bahin.maharashtra.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: Select the e-KYC option on the homepage. 
  • Step 3: Provide required details such as name, address, ration card number, income proof and Aadhaar number. 
  • Step 4: Re-upload the necessary documents and submit the form.
 
Beneficiaries must complete the process within two months from the date of the announcement to continue receiving payments without disruption.

What beneficiaries should keep in mind?

·  Make sure Aadhaar details are updated before starting e-KYC.
 
·  Keep soft copies of required documents ready for uploading.
 
·  Complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute rush.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

