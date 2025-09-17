Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt committed to empowering women, Ladki Bahin to continue: CM Fadnavis

Govt committed to empowering women, Ladki Bahin to continue: CM Fadnavis

The government will also provide employment opportunities to women by setting up women-led credit societies in villages, he said

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government won't stop the popular Ladki Bahin' programme and instead is committed to creating one crore Lakhpati Didis', who will earn Rs 1 lakh every year, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

The government will also provide employment opportunities to women by setting up women-led credit societies in villages, he said after launching the statewide Mukhyamantri Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan' at Kingaon in Phulambri taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The campaign aims to ensure that every village receives the benefits of the central and state schemes.

Maharashtra will not prosper unless villages in the state register progress, he said. It is not possible until the poor, labourers, and villages prosper, he said.

 

The CM asserted that the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', under which eligible women beneficiaries receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,500, won't be discontinued.

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha govt to launch skills courses for gems and jewellery sector: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maratha quota row: OBC, other groups turn up heat; CM urges restraint

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maha signs MoUs worth ₹1.08 trn, will create 47k direct jobs: CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Modi great leader whether Trump says so or not: Fadnavis on foreign policy

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Solution found in interest of Marathas: Fadnavis after Jarange ends fast

Some people claimed that the Ladki Bahin scheme will be scrapped. Our sisters should not believe them. We won't just stop at providing Rs 1,500. We are starting women-led credit societies in villages, which will provide employment opportunities to women, he said.

The government aims to create one crore Lakhpati Didis', women who will earn Rs 1 lakh or more in a year, he said, adding that women are being provided with an interest-free loan of Rs 1 lakh.

Our sisters won't subsist on only Rs 1,500 but will be self-employed and give jobs to others. The schemes for Dalit and Adivasis will also be implemented under this campaign. The government will give away awards of Rs 250 crore to well-performing villages through this abhiyan, Fadnavis said.

The chief minister said the government had earlier created many model villages through the Gram Samruddhi Abhiyan'. The government now plans to make 28,000 gram panchayats and 40,000 villages as model villages, he said.

This abhiyan aims to make villages financially capable through public participation, government and CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds. This campaign will also help create clean and green villages through plantations. Clean water will also be made available with the help of government-initiated schemes and people's participation, he said.

Employment will be generated in villages by bringing the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) and other government schemes together, he said.

Village-level works such as constructing Anganwadis, roads, water tanks and deepening drains will be undertaken through the MNREGA and government schemes, Fadnavis said.

This campaign will also strengthen groups in villages. A scheme to boost village-level societies is also being launched. These societies will be able to carry out 17 types of businesses, he said.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat, who hails from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, urged the government to fulfil pending projects for the Marathwada region, which usually doesn't receive sufficient rains. The region comprises eight districts: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Osmanabad, and Hingoli.

People call our region backward. Our journey (towards progress) has started, and we will have one of the fastest-growing cities. The state should announce a package for the welfare of people in Marathwada, he said.

Responding to Shirsat, the CM said, Making the Marathwada region drought-free is our aim.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

modi, madhya pradesh, modi at 75

Modi launches Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar; asks women to get check-ups done

gavel law cases

HC directs Congress to take off AI-generated video of PM, his late mother

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Over half voters in most states may not have documents in SIR: EC officials

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks CAQM, CPCB, states to submit air pollution control plan in 3 weeks

Modi Putin

Putin, other world leaders extend greetings to PM Modi on 75th birthday

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra women empowerment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon