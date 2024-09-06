Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey over security concerns

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey over security concerns

The aircraft (UK 27) has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted

vistara
Vistara (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:51 PM IST
Vistara flight UK 27, operating from Mumbai to Frankfurt, on Friday has been diverted to Turkey due to security concerns, the airline has said.

The security alert (bomb threat) was noted by the Vistara crew onboard, the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft has safely landed at the Erzurum Airport, and as per the protocol, the relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and Vistara is fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks, it added.

However, other details like the number of passengers and crew on board were not immediately known.


First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News