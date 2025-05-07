Latest car loan rates in India this May, starting from 8.45% per annum

Buying a car continues to be a significant milestone for many Indian households, often supported by financing from banks and financial institutions. Choosing the right car loan can make a notable difference in long-term repayment costs, making it essential for consumers to compare available options carefully. Rates start as low as 8.45 per cent per annum, with several banks providing up to 100 per cent financing on the on-road price of vehicles

Top Car Loan Offers

Based on recent data from BankBazaar.com, here are some of the most attractive car loan offerings:

Canara Bank: Offers interest rates starting at 8.45 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,581 per lakh over seven years.

Union Bank of India: Provides rates from 8.45 per cent per annum, with EMIs around Rs 1,581 per lakh.

Also Read

Indian Overseas Bank: Interest rates begin at 8.60 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,589 per lakh.

State Bank of India (SBI): Offers rates starting from 9.10 per cent per annum, with EMIs around Rs 1,614 per lakh.

ICICI Bank: Provides interest rates starting at 9.10 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,614 per lakh.

HDFC Bank: Offers rates starting from 9.40 per cent per annum, with EMIs around Rs 1,629 per lakh.

Axis Bank: Provides interest rates starting at 9.40 per cent per annum, with EMIs approximately Rs 1,629 per lakh.

Note: EMI calculations are based on a loan amount of Rs 1 lakh over a tenure of seven years.

Below is the detailed list provided by BankBazaar.com

Factors Influencing Interest Rates

Several factors can affect the interest rate offered to a borrower:

Credit Score: A higher credit score often results in better interest rates.

Loan Tenure: Shorter tenures may attract lower interest rates.

Type of Employment: Salaried individuals might receive different rates compared to self-employed applicants.

Relationship with the Bank: Existing customers might benefit from preferential rates.

Additional Charges to Consider

While evaluating car loan options, it’s essential to account for additional fees:

Processing Fees: Typically range from Rs 3,500 to Rs 12,000, depending on the bank and loan amount.

Prepayment Charges: Some banks levy fees for early repayment, which can be a percentage of the outstanding amount.

Documentation Charges: Fixed charges, such as Rs 650 per case in some banks.

Stamp Duty: Varies based on state laws and the loan amount.