Lights as luxury: How to switch on the right fixtures at your home

The Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has some 340 rooms spread over four floors. As many as 628 light fittings illuminate the building and highlight its elegance. Your home is smaller but lights can make it as elegant as that palace.

Lights shape how we feel. They " boost the production of serotonin, the hormone of happiness, and melatonin, which governs our sleep and wake cycles. When light exposure decreases, cortisol levels, the stress hormone, fluctuate, leading to drowsiness," says Dr Varun Gupta, Delhi based physician.

The Indian lighting market was worth $3.79 billion last year and it will be $8.79 billion by 2032 by growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8 per cent, according to Mordor Intelligence. Growth of electrical companies like Signify NV, Wipro Enterprises, Bajaj Electricals and Havells India will be driven by government initiatives, technological advancements, and consumer awareness about energy efficiency and sustainability.



Many options



These companies sell an array of products: From elegant chandeliers to LED fixtures. Fos Lighting combines traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern design in its product range that includes chandeliers, pendant lights, wall sconces and outdoor lighting. Havells too has a range of luxury options, from ceiling lights to chandeliers. Tisva focuses on functionality and design in its chandeliers, pendant lights, and wall lights. Purple Turtles specialises in handcrafted lighting and home decor products – its product range includes hanging lights, floor lamps, and table lamps. White Teak Company is known for its stylish chandeliers, pendant lights, wall sconces, and floor lamps.



Smart lighting systems, which can be controlled via smartphones or voice assistants, offer convenience and flexibility. One can integrate sensor-based lighting systems and touch panels in homes. These systems offer intuitive control over lighting, thermostats, and curtains. Smart control technology and luxury lighting can be tied up to add a layer of sophistication in homes. “Today there is technology available that can mimic the sun and the circadian rhythm of humans. If you have a light which knows this and adapts the colour, intensity and temperature accordingly there is improved circadian rhythm which helps regulate sleep-wake cycles, promotes positive mood, reduces stress and creates a healthier and more engaging indoor environment,” says Sumit Joshi, chief executive officer and managing director of Signify Greater India (formerly known as Philips Lighting).



Minimal lighting, a design concept that originated in Scandinavia, has been picked up by Indian homeowners. It is characterised by clean lines, geometric shapes, and a focus on warm diffused light. A spokesperson for Orange Tree, a Jodhpur-based furniture and lights manufacturer and retailer, says: “Our design approach is rooted in simplicity and minimalism, carefully crafting each piece to complement its intended space. Our commitment to affordability means our products are accessible to all, priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 21,000.”

Advaita Sharma, a 40-year-old homemaker in Mumbai, says: “I like to decorate my home in a way that honours heritage while embracing contemporary style. My home is full of handcrafted brass lamps, intricately carved wooden fixtures, and crystal chandeliers – all of which combine cultural motifs with modern aesthetics.”



Tradition and modern



Luxury lighting in India marries traditional elements with contemporary design to create pieces that are both vintage and trendy, says Shreya Menon, sales and marketing consultant at Klove Studio, a luxury design company in Delhi. “Our chandeliers can take up to three months in production. We have both modern, classical and semi-classical chandeliers.”

Radhika Sanghavi, a designer in Ahmedabad, makes handmade lights that she calls “lighting sculptures”. Designers like her cater to homeowners who want bespoke lighting solutions. “Statement lights are like jewellery pieces every luxury home needs. My creations are sculptures made of wood, reed and paper. The people who come to me are looking for artistic options and not really lighting solutions,” says Sanghavi.



“Everything I do, I create is one of a kind. There is no in-stock, ready to sell creation. If I have to give a number (for her lights) then it starts from Rs 50,000 onwards. These pieces are expensive because of how exclusive and one of a kind they are.”

“When planning lighting fixtures and solutions at home, consider both functionality and aesthetic appeal,” says Radhika Thirani, creative lead at Vinciago by Livspace, an interior design and renovation services company,

“Understand the purpose of each room to tailor the lighting effectively. Kitchens and workspaces need bright, task-oriented lighting, whereas bedrooms and living rooms benefit from softer, ambient lighting. Incorporate layering by using different types of lighting –ambient, task, and accent – to add depth and functionality,” she says.



“Different coloured lights evoke various emotions: Blue is calming, green promotes tranquility, and red or orange radiates warmth and energy,” says Vineeta Singhania Sharma, founder partner and principal architect at Confluence, a design firm in Delhi





Brand Chandelier Pendants Klove Studio Rs 2,00,000–15,00,000 Rs 70,000-2,00,000 Tisva Rs 20,000-18,00,000 Rs 8,000-2,00,000 White Teak Co. Rs 35,000-650,000 Rs 11,000–60,000 Fos Lighting Rs 15,000-250,000 Rs 3,000–37,000 Jaquar Lighting Rs 10,000-40,00,000 Rs 3,000–13,00,000 The Purple Turtles Rs 15,000-1,40,000 Rs 4,000-2,30,000 Luxaire (Ceiling fan chandelier) Rs 19,000-1,10,000 Not available “Dim light generates intimacy and relaxation (and perfect for unwinding before bedtime or during quiet moments. Adjustable lighting offers the flexibility to customize brightness and color, creating diverse moods throughout the day.”



