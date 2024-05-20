Living, tuition, food: Cost breakdown for Indians planning to study in UK

Planning to study in the United Kingdom? The UK is a popular destination for Indian students looking to study abroad. Renowned for its historic universities, the UK offers world-class education at institutions like the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

However, studying in the UK comes with a significant financial cost. According to Saurabh Arora, Founder & CEO of University Living, domestic students face an average annual tuition fee of around £9,250 (Rs 9,78,364). For international students, this ranges from £10,000 (Rs 10,57,691) to £38,000 (Rs 40,19,225) per year, depending on the course and institution. "The average expenditure per Indian student can be up to £35,426 (Rs 37,46,976) annually," says Arora.

Fee structure in the UK

Tuition fees in the UK vary based on the course structure. Courses focused on classroom learning and lectures differ in cost from those involving practical learning and laboratories. The fee also varies by university, course, and city. According to the University Living Indian Students Mobility Report 2023-24, domestic students pay around £9,250 (Rs 9,78,364) annually, while international students pay between £10,000 (Rs 10,57,691) and £38,000 (Rs 40,19,225).

Total annual cost of studying in the UK

The University Living Indian Students Mobility Report 2023-24 details the average expenditure per Indian student for the year 2023-24:

Academics: £20,468 (Rs 21,64,881)

Accommodation: £7,633 (Rs 8,07,332)

Other living expenses: £7,321 (Rs 7,74,335)

Total expenditure: £35,426 (Rs 37,46,976)

Scholarships and financial aid for international students

Many UK universities offer substantial financial support through scholarships and financial aid. Nottingham Trent University provides competitive scholarships starting from £2,000 (Rs 2,11,538), covering up to 50% of the first-year tuition, while the University of Stirling offers a £4,000 (Rs 4,23,076) automated scholarship for postgraduate taught courses. Other notable scholarships include:

— Chevening Scholarships

— Rhodes Scholarships

— Commonwealth Scholarships

— GREAT Scholarships

— Inlaks Scholarships

— Felix Scholarships

— University of Oxford Scholarships

— University of Westminster Scholarships

— Imperial College India Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships

— UCL Global Excellence Scholarships

— Edinburgh Global Research Scholarships

— Bristol University International Scholarships

— University of Sheffield Scholarships

"Many universities provide financial aid to both undergraduate and postgraduate students based on merit and country-specific factors. Additionally, various external scholarships are offered by the UK government, like the British Council scholarships specifically for Indian students, alongside Commonwealth scholarships and others offered by the Indian government," says Rishi Pokar, India Manager at the University of Stirling.

Additional costs students should be aware of

According to University Living, students should consider several expenses when planning to study abroad:

Living Expenses: Day-to-day costs like groceries, utilities, transportation, and personal items, depending on the desired lifestyle.

Travel: Commuting to campus, off-campus internships, part-time jobs, city exploration, and travel within the country.

Books and Course Materials: While some materials might be online or provided by the university, students often need to buy textbooks, software, and other resources.

Technology and Equipment: Depending on the course, students may need to invest in or upgrade laptops, software, lab equipment, etc.

Healthcare: International students typically need private health insurance since they might not qualify for free National Health Services, covering medical costs in emergencies.



Social and Leisure Activities: Participating in social events and cultural exploration adds to the expenses.

"It's crucial for students to budget carefully and research potential costs before arriving in the UK to ensure they have enough funds to cover all aspects of their academic and personal lives during their time abroad," says Saurabh Arora.

Accommodation and costs

According to ISMR 2023-24, the UK has 132,000 beds for students, divided into 46,200 on-campus and 85,800 off-campus beds.

Part-time work opportunities for international students

International students in the UK can access various part-time work opportunities to supplement their income:

1. On-Campus Jobs: Universities offer roles like administrative positions, library assistants, or campus tour guides with flexible hours.



2. Retail and Hospitality: Jobs in retail shops, restaurants, cafes, bars, and hotels often offer flexible hours to fit around class schedules.



3. Internships and Placements: Some courses include work placements or internships, providing valuable experience and sometimes payment.



4. Entrepreneurship: Students with entrepreneurial ambitions can start their businesses or offer services like tutoring, consulting, or event planning.



5. Seasonal Work: During holidays, students can find seasonal employment in industries like tourism, retail, agriculture, or event management, often with higher pay rates.

How living expenses vary between different cities or regions in the UK

Here's a breakdown of living expenses in various UK cities provided by University Living:

London: High rent prices, especially in central areas like Westminster and Kensington. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment can exceed £2,000 (Rs 2,11,538) per month. Extensive but expensive public transport. Dining and entertainment options are abundant but costly.

Birmingham: More affordable rent compared to London and Edinburgh, with options in areas like Digbeth and Moseley. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from £600 (Rs 63,461) to £900 (Rs 95,192) per month. Reasonable public transport costs. Diverse culinary scene and cultural attractions.

Glasgow: Lower rent prices compared to Edinburgh, with options in areas like West End and Southside. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from £600 (Rs 63,461) to £900 (Rs 95,192) per month. Affordable public transport. Vibrant cultural scene with plenty of affordable dining options.

Bristol: Moderate rent prices, with options in areas like Clifton and Stokes Croft. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from £800 (Rs 84,615) to £1,200 (Rs 1,26,922) per month. Good transport links. Diverse dining options and cultural events.

Manchester: Lower rent prices compared to London, with affordable options in areas like Salford and Didsbury. Rent for a one-bedroom apartment ranges from £700 (Rs 74,038) to £1,000 (Rs 1,05,769) per month. Reasonable public transport costs. Diverse dining and entertainment options catering to various budgets.