Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

For years, I believed the “best” way to buy a car was simple: pay the full amount in cash and be done with it. No EMIs, no loans, no stress. But when I recently looked into the math, I realised there’s a smarter way — one that not only gets you the car but also grows your wealth.

Take this example as explained by Vijay Maheshwari, certified wealth manager, in a LinkedIn Post

Say you’ve got ₹20 lakh and want to buy a car worth ₹20 lakh.

Option 1: Pay in Full

You hand over the entire ₹20 lakh. End of story. The car is yours, but your bank account is empty.

Option 2: The Smart Loan Strategy Put down ₹5 lakh as a down payment. Take a car loan of ₹15 lakh at 9% for 5 years. Instead of emptying your savings, invest the remaining ₹15 lakh in a conservative or moderate mutual fund averaging 11% returns. Now let’s look at the numbers: Loan interest over 5 years = ₹3.6 lakh Investment growth in 5 years = ₹10.8 lakh Net gain = ₹7.2 lakh ???? That’s the power of opportunity cost and compounding. Why It Works Your loan interest reduces each year as you repay the principal.