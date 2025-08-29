Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

Loan vs full upfront payment: Why I didn't pay full cash for a ₹20 lakh car

Next time you buy a car, ask yourself: Do you want to just own it, or own it smartly?

Car Insurance
Instead of emptying your savings, invest the remaining ₹15 lakh in a conservative or moderate mutual fund averaging 11% returns.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For years, I believed the “best” way to buy a car was simple: pay the full amount in cash and be done with it. No EMIs, no loans, no stress. But when I recently looked into the math, I realised there’s a smarter way — one that not only gets you the car but also grows your wealth.
 
Take this example as explained by Vijay Maheshwari, certified wealth manager, in a LinkedIn Post
 
 Say you’ve got ₹20 lakh and want to buy a car worth ₹20 lakh.
 
Option 1: Pay in Full
You hand over the entire ₹20 lakh. End of story. The car is yours, but your bank account is empty.
 
Option 2: The Smart Loan Strategy
 
Put down ₹5 lakh as a down payment.
 
Take a car loan of ₹15 lakh at 9% for 5 years.
 
Instead of emptying your savings, invest the remaining ₹15 lakh in a conservative or moderate mutual fund averaging 11% returns.
 
Now let’s look at the numbers:
 
Loan interest over 5 years = ₹3.6 lakh
 
Investment growth in 5 years = ₹10.8 lakh
 
Net gain = ₹7.2 lakh ????
 
That’s the power of opportunity cost and compounding.
 
Why It Works
 
Your loan interest reduces each year as you repay the principal.
 
But your investments? They compound — earning returns not just on your money but also on past returns.
 
Instead of a depreciating car eating away your cash, your money keeps working for you in the background.
 
The Takeaway
 
Next time you’re tempted to pay cash for a big purchase like a car, pause and ask yourself: Do you want to just own it… or own it smartly?
 
Because sometimes, the smartest financial move isn’t avoiding debt — it’s using it wisely. 
 
(Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme related documents carefully before investing.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

No rich parents, no windfall - Just small steps that changed my finances

Equity Mutual Funds see 335% growth in 5 yrs; Small-Cap funds lead returns

15,000 senior living homes by 2030: Should you invest in retirement realty?

Jio Payments Bank plans India's 1st auto-investing savings account: Decoded

Topics :car loan

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story