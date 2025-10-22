Lost your policy documents? Here's how to retrieve them digitally

Why digital access matters
Steps to Retrieve Your Policy Digitally
- Visit the Insurer’s Website or App: Most insurance companies have a customer portal or mobile app where you can log in using your registered credentials.
- Request e-Policy or Policy Copy: Look for options like ‘Request Policy Document’, ‘Download e-Policy’, or ‘Policy Services’.
- Provide Policy Details: Enter your policy number, date of birth, registered mobile number, or email ID. Some insurers may ask for a verification OTP.
- Download and Save: Once verified, your policy document will be available in PDF format. Ensure you save it securely for future use.
Alternative methods
Tips for future security
- Always save a digital copy of your policy in multiple secure locations, such as cloud storage or email.
- Keep your contact details updated with the insurer to ensure OTPs and notifications reach you promptly.
- Consider registering for paperless policies during renewal for easier access.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app