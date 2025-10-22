Lost your policy documents? Here's how to retrieve them digitally

Losing an insurance policy document can be stressful, but policyholders in India can now easily access their documents digitally. Insurers are increasingly offering online services that allow you to retrieve your policy details without waiting for physical copies.

Why digital access matters

Physical policy papers can be misplaced, damaged, or lost during relocation. In such cases, digital access ensures uninterrupted service, easier claims processing, and faster verification of policy details. Moreover, digital records reduce dependency on postal services and minimise delays.

Steps to Retrieve Your Policy Digitally

Most insurers provide simple online methods to access your policy documents. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Visit the Insurer’s Website or App: Most insurance companies have a customer portal or mobile app where you can log in using your registered credentials.

Request e-Policy or Policy Copy: Look for options like ‘Request Policy Document’, ‘Download e-Policy’, or ‘Policy Services’.

Provide Policy Details: Enter your policy number, date of birth, registered mobile number, or email ID. Some insurers may ask for a verification OTP.

Download and Save: Once verified, your policy document will be available in PDF format. Ensure you save it securely for future use. Alternative methods If you cannot access the portal or app, you can: