Where money's safest in 2025: Switzerland tops resilience Index, India lags

Switzerland has been ranked the world’s most resilient country for investors, topping the 2025 Global Investment Risk & Resilience Index released by Henley & Partners and AlphaGeo. The index — which measures more than 200 nations on their ability to withstand and recover from economic, geopolitical and environmental shocks — places Denmark, Norway, Singapore and Sweden in the top five.

The index measures 226 nations on two fronts — their risk exposure to events such as war, regulation or climate shocks, and their capacity to recover through governance, innovation and infrastructure.

The latest results mark a striking shift: small, high-governance economies dominate the top 10, while many large emerging markets lag far behind.

Denmark (2nd), Norway (3rd), Singapore (4th), Sweden (5th), Luxembourg (6th), Finland (7th), Greenland (8th), the Netherlands (9th) and Germany (10th) complete the top 10. At the other extreme, South Sudan, Lebanon, Haiti, Sudan and Pakistan rank lowest, reflecting high exposure and limited institutional resilience. Predictably, Switzerland and the Nordic states dominate the top tier of the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index. The key to their success lies in reliability, smoothly running state mechanisms, and predictability. Notably, the index aligns closely with three other revealing metrics — first, those assessing public perception of corruption, second, those measuring the population’s general happiness, and third, those tracking social and income inequality.

Low levels of corruption reflect significant public trust in the rule of law. Investors in the perennial favorites — Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, or Switzerland — can be confident that there will be no corrupt authorities trying to extract ‘additional’ taxes. By contrast, southern European states like Italy and Spain, although maintaining a ‘favorable outlook’ classification, languish in 48th and 61st places, respectively, in the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index, a position influenced in part by their failure to curb high levels of debt. Where does India stand? India ranks 155th globally, reflecting the country’s persistent high exposure to systemic risks and limited resilience capacity relative to its economic scale.

Safe Havens 2025: Switzerland Shines Brightest as India Struggles on Resilience Score Despite being one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India continues to grapple with institutional, environmental, and infrastructural challenges that heighten its vulnerability to shocks — from climate disruptions and energy dependence to regulatory uncertainty and socio-economic inequality. However, the report also highlights that India’s innovation ecosystem, demographic dividend, and digital transformation could strengthen its long-term resilience if paired with improved governance and sustainable infrastructure investments. "Despite seemingly high headline GDP growth, real expansion remains low when measured on a per capita basis — approximately USD 200 per person annually, which is just 1/3rd of China’s rate and 1/10th of that of the USA. The economy still relies heavily on agriculture, which contributes more than 16% of GDP, while efforts to build up the industrial sector continue to be hampered by excessive state involvement and the inefficiencies inherent in the country’s complex federal structure.

According to Henley & Partners and AlphaGeo’s Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index, India records a total resilience score of 49.76 (medium), the lowest among BRICS members, and a risk score of 40.91 (high), indicating elevated exposure to economic, regulatory, and political risks, placing the country alongside several lower middle income and volatile economies," said Andrey Movchan, Founder at Movchan’s Group, a renowned economist and investment manager. Within the BRICS grouping, India’s 155th rank highlights the uneven resilience landscape across emerging economies. China (49th) leads the bloc, supported by strong state capacity, infrastructure depth, and rapid adaptability in technology and manufacturing — though it faces rising geopolitical and demographic headwinds. Russia (94th) trails due to sanctions, isolation, and structural rigidity, which weigh on its long-term resilience score. Brazil (150th) and South Africa (145th) share India’s middle-to-lower-tier placement.

Size Isn’t Everything: What the Rankings Reveal The GIRRI’s results overturn some conventional assumptions about investment safety. Among the striking observations: Major economies do not necessarily guarantee top resilience. For instance, the US ranks 32nd, the UK 23rd, Japan 35th, and Italy 48th. Emerging-market heavyweights also show resilience deficits: India ranks 155th, Brazil 150th, South Africa 145th. The dominance of smaller states (like Luxembourg, Finland, Greenland) in the Top 10 illustrates that adaptability, governance and innovation matter more than landmass or military might. As Dr. Christian H. Kälin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, explained:

“By combining risk exposure and resilience capacity into a single score, it identifies for investors, businesses and families the countries that are best placed to preserve wealth and generate long-term value. Why this index matters: For investors, the index reduces uncertainty by showing both how much danger a country faces and how well prepared it is to confront challenges while capitalizing on strengths. For governments, it identifies areas where policy action can enhance adaptive capacity against risks and attract long-term capital. New Risks Put Europe Under Pressure Nine of the Top 10 countries in the Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index are in Europe, with only 4th-placed Singapore lying outside ‘the old world’. But for all its steadiness, Europe’s resilience is far from assured.

In the USA, the Trump presidency has visibly increased risk, especially for non-US citizens. Shifts in policy are so numerous and varied it is difficult to keep up with where the country might be heading next. By contrast, several of Europe’s major challenges have their origins outside the continent, not least being President Donald Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies. "Despite the ongoing uncertainty following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s housing market is once again becoming a magnet for outside investors. The continent remains the world’s largest consumer market, with a mighty economic influence globally. But Europe’s resilience will be tested in the not-too-distant future. Budgets are under pressure everywhere across the continent as the social welfare model that has until now proven so successful appears to be buckling at important stress points. The continuing political crisis in France and President Emmanuel Macron’s inability to pass a budget are perhaps the most obvious reflections of this. Outside the European Union, Britain, too, is struggling. With political pressure to curb immigration growing, European countries have yet to find a solution to stagnant productive rates.