Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rajesh cut his EMI with 1 smart ask - The RBI just made it easier for you

Rajesh cut his EMI with 1 smart ask - The RBI just made it easier for you

A new rule from the RBI means banks can now reduce the 'spread' part of your floating-rate home loan sooner - and borrowers are waking up to the opportunity.

Residential property, home loan
RBI’s new rule lets banks revise home loan spreads anytime, helping borrowers with better credit scores get lower EMIs faster.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 8:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tired of watching new borrowers get lower home loan rates while you’re stuck paying the old one? The RBI has just levelled the playing field. Starting October 2025, banks can reassess your home loan rate spread whenever your credit profile improves, giving you a real shot at reducing your EMI without waiting years.
 
What exactly changed
 
Under the previous regime, when you had a floating-rate home loan linked to an external benchmark (such as the repo rate), your total rate would typically be:
  • Benchmark Rate (e.g., Repo) + Bank’s Spread
  • The “spread” reflects your credit profile, tenure, bank margin, etc.
 
Until recently, banks were restricted from altering the non-credit-risk component of the spread for three years after sanction, even if you improved your credit profile or the bank decided to forego margin.
 
From October 1, 2025 the RBI has removed that lock-in. Now banks can reduce the spread component “earlier than three years” for existing loans, under justifiable, non-discriminatory grounds. 
 
In addition, at the time of interest-rate reset for floating loans, borrowers may have the option to switch to a fixed-rate regime — giving more flexibility.
 
Why this matters for you
 
If you’ve improved your credit score, reduced other debts, or generally become a lower risk borrower, you now have a better chance of negotiating a lower spread and hence a lower interest rate (EMI) on your existing home loan.
 
The reform enhances policy transmission — that is, when the RBI cuts benchmark rates, the benefit can flow to your EMI more quickly. 
 
It also levels the playing field between new borrowers and existing borrowers — earlier, new borrowers benefited from rate cuts or competitive offers while older loans were stuck with higher spreads.
 
Real-life scenario — how you could benefit
 
Check your recent credit-profile improvement (reduce unsecured debt, maintain good repayment history).
 
Approach your bank and ask “Will you reassess my spread component given my improved score?”
 
Compare current home-loan offers from other banks — a competitive offer gives you leverage to negotiate with your bank.
 
If during the next reset your bank offers you switching to fixed rate (and you’re comfortable with rate risks) weigh that too.
 
 Things to watch
 
  • Make sure your loan is floating-rate & benchmark-linked (like EBLR/Repo) where this rule applies. 
  • The rule is not automatic — banks must apply internally and justify reductions; you’ll need to request and negotiate.
  • Compare overall cost (interest rate, tenure, switching cost) before making changes.
  • If switching to fixed rate, assess whether you’re comfortable with locked-in higher rate if hikes happen.
  • Keep tabs on hidden charges, processing fees, balance-transfer implications
 
Example:
When Rajesh bought his home five years ago, his EMIs felt like a mountain he had to climb each month. He paid on time, managed his expenses well, and even improved his credit score. But despite becoming a more responsible borrower, his interest rate barely moved.
 
Financial advisor Vijay Maheshwari explains:
 
What’s the change?
 
Your home loan interest rate has two parts:
RBI benchmark rate
Bank’s spread (based on your credit profile and bank’s margin)
 
Earlier: Banks could only change the spread once every 3 years, even if your credit score improved.
 
Now: RBI has removed this restriction. Banks can reassess your spread anytime, giving you the chance to lower your interest rate.
 
How Rajesh took advantage:
 
Checked his credit profile — it had improved over time.
Asked his bank to reassess his interest rate.
Compared offers from other banks to negotiate better terms.
Leveraged competing offers to waive extra charges.
 
The result:
 
Rajesh now has a more manageable EMI.
Rajesh’s interest rate was cut by 0.35%, saving him nearly ₹1,500 every month — and over ₹5 lakh in interest over his loan tenure.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Occupancy certificate delay: Buyers entitled to refund with interest

Pf delays, pension errors or tax refund issues: Here's how CPGRAMS can help

Think your health plan is enough? CA lists 3 must-have add-ons

Spotted a scam? Understand the pattern and learn how to report it

Travelling to Asia? RuPay JCB offers 25% cashback in these five countries

Topics :Home Loan

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story