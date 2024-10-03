Business Standard
Apple has announced festive offer ahead of Diwali in which it is offering instant cashback from select banks on its product range, including the iPhone 16 series and MacBooks. Check details below

iPhone 15 with Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Apple has announced its Diwali festive offers, including deals on iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other ecosystem products. As part of this festive sale, Apple is bundling Beats Solo Buds in the Festive Special Edition colourway at no extra cost with purchases of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus. The company is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans and bank cashback options across several products.

iPhones

Apple is offering the Beats Solo Buds Festive Special Edition for free with purchases of the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus until October 4. This offer is valid on Apple’s online store and at retail stores in Saket, Delhi, and BKC, Mumbai. Additionally, Apple is providing cashback offers on eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank, as well as no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.
 
Bank cashback on iPhones

  • iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max – Rs 5000
  • iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus – Rs 5000
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus – Rs 3000
  • iPhone SE – Rs 2000
Macs

Similar to the iPhone offers, Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 10000 on Mac devices when purchased with eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available.
Bank cashback on Macs
  • MacBook Air (M3 chip) 13-inch and 15-inch – Rs 10000
  • MacBook Air (M2 chip) 13-inch – Rs 8000
  • MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch – Rs 10000
  • Mac Studio – Rs 10000
  • iMac 24-inch – Rs 10000
  • Mac mini – Rs 4000
iPads

Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on select iPad models with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. No-cost EMI plans of up to 12 months are also available.

Bank cashback on iPads
  • iPad Pro 11-inch and 13-inch – Rs 6000
  • iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch – Rs 4000
  • iPad – Rs 2500
  • iPad mini – Rs 3000
Apple Watch

Customers can enjoy bank cashback of up to Rs 6000 on Apple Watch models, along with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months.

Bank cashback on Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2 – Rs 6000
  • Apple Watch Series 10 – Rs 4000
  • Apple Watch SE 2 – Rs 2000
AirPods

Apple AirPods are available with up to Rs 2000 cashback on eligible cards, along with no-cost EMI plans of up to six months.

Bank cashback on AirPods
  • AirPods Pro – Rs 2000
  • AirPods 4 – Rs 1500
  • AirPods 4 Active Noise Cancellation – Rs 1500
  • AirPods Max – Rs 4000
Others

Apple is offering bank cashback of up to Rs 2000 on HomePod and Rs 2500 on Beats audio products, with no-interest EMI plans of up to six months available for both.

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

