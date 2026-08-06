Luxury bed linen gains ground as better sleep becomes a wellness priority

For brands in this space, luxury extends well beyond thread count and fine fabrics. It is about creating a sense of comfort, familiarity and wellbeing that transforms sleep into an experience. That philosophy lies at the heart of Chitranjali, a home-grown luxury home linen brand that combines traditional Indian hand block printing with contemporary design.

"Growing up, some of my fondest memories were of coming home after a long day and wrapping myself in a soft hand block-printed cotton quilt. Whether it was the heat of summer or the chill of winter, there was a certain comfort that only those quilts could provide," says Richa Rajya Laxmi, co-founder, Chitranjali. "It wasn't just about staying warm or cool—it was about feeling safe, at home, and completely at ease. Even today, I find that I sleep best when I have that familiar comfort around me. That feeling has stayed with me all my life."