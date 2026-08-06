Luxury bed linen gains ground as better sleep becomes a wellness priority

Gupta believes the most valuable investments in a luxury bedroom are often the least visible. "Furniture may define the room, but luxury is created by everything that surrounds it," according to him. "It is the layering of textures, refined fabrics, perfectly balanced lighting, a comfortable ambient temperature, subtle fragrance and acoustic calm that transforms a beautiful bedroom into a truly luxurious one."
The premium bed linen market is also being shaped by changing consumer priorities. Buyers are increasingly viewing high-quality bedding as an investment in sleep wellness rather than simply another home furnishing purchase. The desire to recreate the comfort of a five-star hotel at home is driving demand for crisp cotton sheets, plush duvets and layered bedding. Natural materials such as Egyptian cotton, long-staple cotton, linen, organic cotton and bamboo are gaining popularity for their breathability, softness and durability. At the same time, there is renewed appreciation for artisanal craftsmanship, with hand block printing, quilting, embroidery and traditional weaving techniques finding favour alongside contemporary aesthetics. Sustainability, ethical sourcing and coordinated bedroom collections are also becoming important purchase considerations.