SGB premature redemption in August: These investors can exit early

Investors holding select Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranches can redeem their investment before the eight-year maturity in August 2026. The option is available only for eligible series completing five years, and investors must submit their redemption requests within the prescribed window. Missing the deadline could mean waiting until the next eligible redemption date or selling the bonds on the secondary market.

Select SGB tranches eligible for premature redemption

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allows investors to redeem SGBs prematurely after the completion of five years from the date of issue. However, this facility is available only on the interest payment dates of the respective bond series.

In August 2026, the following SGB tranches qualify for premature redemption: SGB series Issue date Premature redemption date Application window 2020-21 Series XI February 9, 2021 August 7, 2026 July 9–July 28, 2026 2019-20 Series IX February 11, 2020 August 11, 2026 July 10–August 1, 2026 2020-21 Series V August 11, 2020 August 11, 2026 July 10–August 1, 2026 2018-19 Series VI February 12, 2019 August 12, 2026 July 10–August 3, 2026 2019-20 Series III August 14, 2019 August 14, 2026 July 14–August 4, 2026 2021-22 Series V August 17, 2021 August 17, 2026 July 17–August 7, 2026

Investors should note that these dates may change if an unscheduled public holiday is declared. Who can redeem their SGBs early? Premature redemption is not available at any time during the bond's tenure. Although SGBs have an eight-year maturity period, the RBI permits investors to redeem them after five years. The redemption can only take place on the scheduled coupon payment date for the specific series. Investors holding bonds that have not completed five years will have to wait until they become eligible. Those who wish to exit earlier can consider selling their holdings on stock exchanges, provided the bonds are held in demat form and there is sufficient market liquidity.

How to apply for premature redemption Eligible investors must submit their redemption request within the prescribed application period. Applications can be made through: Banks that issued the bonds

Designated post offices

NSDL

CDSL

RBI Retail Direct The RBI advises investors to submit their requests well before the deadline. Applications received after the prescribed window may not be accepted for that redemption cycle. The redemption amount is credited directly to the bank account registered while investing in the bonds. How is the redemption value calculated? The redemption amount is linked to the prevailing price of gold rather than the original investment amount.

According to RBI rules, the redemption price is calculated using the simple average of the closing price of 999 purity gold published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the preceding three working days before the redemption date. As a result, the final amount received by investors depends on the gold price prevailing immediately before redemption. What are Sovereign Gold Bonds? SGBs are government securities denominated in grams of gold and issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. Instead of purchasing physical gold, investors buy bonds linked to the value of gold. The investment earns a fixed annual interest during the holding period, while its redemption value is based on the market price of gold at the time of exit.

The bonds also eliminate concerns such as storage, theft and purity that are associated with holding physical gold. What investors should keep in mind Investors planning to redeem their SGBs in August should verify whether their bond series is eligible and ensure that the application is submitted within the stipulated window. Before placing the request, they should also check: Whether the bond has completed five years from the issue date.

The applicable redemption date for their series.

The last date for submitting the redemption request.

That the bank account registered with the investment remains active for receiving the redemption proceeds. Investors who miss the application window may not be able to redeem their bonds on the scheduled date and may have to wait for the next eligible opportunity or sell them on the secondary market, subject to market conditions.